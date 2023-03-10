Paul Flores, the man convicted of killing Kristin Smart, was sentenced to serve 25 years to life in state prison Friday.

Flores, 46, was found guilty of first-degree murder in October by a Monterey County jury in the death of Smart, a 19-year-old first-year Cal Poly student who disappeared in 1996 but whose body has never been found.

Monterey County Judge Jennifer O'Keefe denied requests by Flores' defense team for a new trial Friday morning in Salinas. There was a recess and sentencing began at 1 p.m., with O'Keefe delivering her sentence at around 3 p.m.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you