A local food truck crafted from strong community connections, social media and a wife's pregnancy cravings has grown into a local favorite.

Originally selling corn cups once a week from their home, owners Martin Trujillo and his wife Angela put Krave Boxx on wheels in 2020, after customers craving their corn cups began messaging them on social media.

“After we got the permits to sell from home, we started to sell twice a week,” said Trujillo. “Everything was good, but the demand was really high and that’s when the picture of a food truck started coming into play. Essentially a food truck is a box, so crave and box is how Krave Boxx was born.”

KraveBoxx 01.jpeg

Deep-fried Oreos, cereal infused churros with ice-cream, corn cups and strawberries with cream are on the Krave Boxx menu.

Krave Boxx is open Tuesday through Sunday, from 6 p.m. to 9 p. m., orders are placed via Instagram direct message, following @kraveboxx or at the truck, and are now also available on DoorDash.

