A local food truck crafted from strong community connections, social media and a wife's pregnancy cravings has grown into a local favorite.
Originally selling corn cups once a week from their home, owners Martin Trujillo and his wife Angela put Krave Boxx on wheels in 2020, after customers craving their corn cups began messaging them on social media.
“After we got the permits to sell from home, we started to sell twice a week,” said Trujillo. “Everything was good, but the demand was really high and that’s when the picture of a food truck started coming into play. Essentially a food truck is a box, so crave and box is how Krave Boxx was born.”
Trujillo said the family-owned business is based on what he calls the In-N-Out principle — a menu that is simple and iconic. Although the menu has grown quite a bit, Trujillo says the plan has always been to keep it easy by selling things like street corn, some sweets and churros.
Some of the popular options include corn cups with cheese and hot Cheetos, deep-fried Oreos with a choice of sweet drizzles such as caramel and topped with powdered sugar and fresh fresas con crema (strawberries and cream).
Whenever they found a good recipe or new idea for a menu addition Trujillo said they turned to their biggest supporters such as family, friends and loyal customers.
“We have the strongest, most loyal customers. We have customers that were coming to the house three years ago and they’re still coming three times a week years later,” said Trujillo. “So we have a super loyal customer base and once we get true positive feedback from our friends, family and customers, that’s when we release a new menu item.”
Krave Boxx started just prior to the pandemic in June of 2019 and Trujillo said the business kind of happened by accident.
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
Angela Trujillo was pregnant and while Trujillo went to work she would spend time at her mom's house, which had various street vendors constantly passing through. Whenever she recognized the sound of the little jingle bells, she would step outside to make a purchase.
“In Hispanic beliefs if you’re pregnant and you have some sort of craving, you have to satisfy it,” said Trujillo. “So I remember it was 2 a.m. and she was craving something like that. She wanted corn really bad and she hasn’t seen the corn guy for a while. So I went to Foods Co. when it was open 24 hours at the time.”
Buying simple ingredients such as corn, cheese, mayonnaise and anything he felt would pair perfectly inside a corn cup, Trujillo fixed up the late night snack which led to his wife posting it on social media. People quickly started messaging her asking where she got it.
After a few days Angela posted another corn cup and the Trujillo’s found humor in how many people reached out requesting orders, but were also shocked. Angela convinced her husband to make a few corn cups for her close friends, which led to them posting about it on social media.
“We started just getting random messages from random people saying things like hey can I order a cup? Can I order some corn? And it just kind of evolved to what it is now. It was almost accidental,” said Trujillo.
Trujillo said Krave Boxx customers are always the No. 1 priority because without a customer you don’t have a business. The couple prides themselves on always trying to have the best service, the best product, and the smallest wait times.
“We are always dedicated to our customers, the customer is always right and I think it’s just an overall experience. We try to provide the best experience for our customers. Our customers are not just another ticket,” he said.
The food truck is located in Santa Maria on South Broadway directly across from the Jack in the Box by Albertsons. Open Tuesday through Sunday, from 6 p.m. to 9 p. m., orders are placed via Instagram direct message, following @kraveboxx or at the truck, and are now also available on DoorDash.
April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com.