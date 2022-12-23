Spreading Christmas joy in the community and creating memories is what Jeff and Maureen Kosmala are doing this holiday season. The couple achieved that by opening their charming house decorated with classic holiday characters to the community.
The Kosmalas won the “Homespun Holiday” award in Santa Maria’s Lights, Sights and Holiday Nights decoration contest in 2021. This year they were inducted in the Holiday Hall of Fame category of the contest in Santa Maria.
Locals won't want to miss out on the chance to take a picture with Santa Claus. Snow starts at 6 p.m. and Santa will be at the Kosmala residence, which is at 801 S. Miller St., on Dec. 23 from 6 to 7 p.m. and Dec. 24 from 6 to 8 p.m. After that Santa, also known as Jeff, will carry on with his remaining holiday duties.
The only request the Kosmalas have when it comes to taking pictures with Santa is that participants send the pictures to them, if they'd like to.
After being asked if the extravagant display of the house would continue annually, Maureen nodded in agreement, took a pause and looked over at her husband smiling.
"Oh yeah... it’s funny for like three weeks I don’t see him, he’s either in the yard or up on the roof and he will do this until he can’t," Maureen said.
The Kosmalas celebrated their 32nd wedding anniversary on Dec. 17.
“She is the best elf I could ever ask for,” Jeff said.
As the Kosmalas shared their favorite stories from interacting with the community, especially the children, this year, it left them with happy tears and in awe of how heartwarming it is for them and everyone they meet.
Maureen's favorite holiday story is from when a grandmother came to their home with her two grandsons, who brought gifts for the Kosmalas as a token of gratitude for the Christmas display. There was a tin of heart shaped cookies, a mug with marshmallows for hot chocolate and a note from the kids.
“I heard a knock at the door and I opened it and there was a woman standing there and she said, ‘We just want to give you these things,’” said Maureen. “She says, ‘My little grandson, when we went by your house, he couldn't sleep all night long, he stayed awake thinking of what he wanted to do.'
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
"So they came by with these things because this is what he wanted to do because the house looks so spectacular. It was his form of a thank you and from a child that is so sweet."
As one of the kids handed over a thank you note, he expressed his understanding of how much money must have been spent on the decorations, so to help with funding he gave the Kosmalas a dollar. It seems the Kosmalas will be holding onto that note and dollar for a while.
Front and center of the extravagant Christmas display is a large cutout of the Dr. Seuss book "How the Grinch Stole Christmas!", which was Jeff's favorite book from growing up. This year marks the 65th anniversary of the book as well as Jeff’s 65th birthday, hence why the house has many variations of the Grinch.
Jeff's favorite story from this year is from while the city was doing the judging for the contest, the Kosmalas had their gate open and Jeff dressed as Santa Claus. Many members of the community stopped by, including a little girl in a pink coat whose heart was touched just as much as Jeff’s.
“A little girl in a pink coat comes walking in. Now I’m standing there and I’m 7 feet tall and the little girl slowly comes up and just wraps, so gently, around my legs,” Jeff said. He crouched down and gave the little girl a hug.
“It’s a child's fantasy and she's in real life and she saw Santa, right then and there I was Santa Claus and nothing else mattered.”
The decorations will remain up until Jan. 6 and the Kosmalas encourage everyone to stop by, take pictures and take in all the Christmas joy. When the Kasmalas are at home they step out, open the gate and insist people walk around. Maureen shares some people worry they may be a bother, but the Kosmalas are more than happy for the opportunity to connect with fellow community members.
The couple welcomes anyone who took photos at their home to email a copy to maureenkosmala@yahoo.com. Maureen is keen on creating a scrapbook of the memories to hold on to all the joy that was brought to this little bright corner in Santa Maria.
April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com.