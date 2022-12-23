Spreading Christmas joy in the community and creating memories is what Jeff and Maureen Kosmala are doing this holiday season. The couple achieved that by opening their charming house decorated with classic holiday characters to the community.

The Kosmalas won the “Homespun Holiday” award in Santa Maria’s Lights, Sights and Holiday Nights decoration contest in 2021. This year they were inducted in the Holiday Hall of Fame category of the contest in Santa Maria.

Locals won't want to miss out on the chance to take a picture with Santa Claus. Snow starts at 6 p.m. and Santa will be at the Kosmala residence, which is at 801 S. Miller St., on Dec. 23 from 6 to 7 p.m. and Dec. 24 from 6 to 8 p.m. After that Santa, also known as Jeff, will carry on with his remaining holiday duties.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com

0
0
0
0
0