At the age of 18, Army Pfc. Don D. Dowler of San Francisco was declared missing in action while deployed in North Korea. Over 70 years later, the Korean War veteran will finally be laid to rest in Santa Maria after his remains were retrieved and identified.
Dowler is one of several veterans previously classified as missing in action whose remains were released to the U.S. government in 2018 following a summit between former President Donald Trump and North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un, according to the U.S. Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA).
Fifty-five boxes purported to hold the remains of U.S. service members killed during the Korean War arrived to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickman in August 2018 and were sent to a lab for identification, using anthropological and isotope analysis as well as mitochondrial DNA and autosomal DNA analysis.
Dowler's remains were officially identified on Sept. 23, 2021.
According to the DPAA, Dowler was a member of Company D, 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action on Dec. 2, 1950, after his unit was attacked while attempting to withdraw near the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea, and his remains could not be recovered.
Dowler's remains will arrive to the Los Angeles International Airport from Hawaii on Wednesday evening, then be escorted to Santa Maria by the U.S. Army and Patriot Guard Riders and other civil, military and veteran organizations, according to the DPAA.
His burial with full military honors will take place in the Santa Maria Cemetery at 1 p.m. Feb. 23, according to the local chapter of American Legion Family Post. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home.
Dowler, who was born in Clarinda, Iowa, resided in San Francisco prior to deployment.
Over 7,600 American service members from the Korean War remain unaccounted for, according to the DPAA.