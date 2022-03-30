Central Coast residents of all ages will send hundreds of kites into the Santa Maria sky for the annual Free Family Kite Festival, returning for the first time since 2019.
Starting at noon April 16, the festival will feature professional kite-flying demonstrations and contests, food, vendors and music at Rotary Centennial Park, 2625 S. College Drive.
Organizers expect there to be over 2,000 people in attendance for the event hosted by the Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum, the Santa Maria Public Airport, People for Leisure and Youth Inc., and the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department.
Children over the age of 5 will get to chase after kite tails and try their luck at the Running of the Bols race, during which constants strapped to parachute-like kites race each other.
Children also will be able to pick up a Blowin' in the Wind activity bag, which includes supplies to build wind chimes and a wind catcher, among other crafts.
Ambassadors from the American Kitefliers Association will be present to help families and ensure smooth flying. There will also be a "kite hospital" for quick repairs.
Located at 705 S. McClelland St., the Discovery Museum features 13,000 square feet of hands-on exhibits, weekly programs and special events.
There is still room for more vendors. Those interested can visit www.santamariaatplay.org to complete an online application.
For more information, visit www.smvdiscoverymuseum.org or call 805-928-8414.