Kite flyers of all ages attended Santa Maria's annual kite festival Saturday.

The event, attended by crowds of kite flyers, is sponsored by the Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum, the City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department, and PLAY, Inc. The Santa Maria Public Airport was also a presenting sponsor.

Hundreds of colorful kites filled the sky above the Rotary Centennial Park off South College Drive on the southern edge of the city. The park also hosted food and vendor booths, along with music.

