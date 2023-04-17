Hundreds of colorful kites filled the sky above the Rotary Centennial Park off South College Drive on the southern edge of the city. The park also hosted food and vendor booths, along with music.
Professional kite-flying demonstrations, contests and kite ambassadors from the American Kitefliers Association were on site, as well as a kite 'hospital' that ensured any kites that needed first aid were attended to by a trained kite operator.
Visit the Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum's website at smvdiscoverymuseum.org for more information on all of the programs that it offers Santa Maria Valley families.
Formed in 1997, PLAY Inc. was established to aid in funding innovative recreation and parks services and programs offered in the Santa Maria Valley. PLAY, Inc. is a non-profit public benefit corporation committed to promoting public welfare and education through recreation and leisure programs.
