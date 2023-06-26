Kitchen upgrades at the McClelland Street Market in the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center in Santa Maria, 600 South McClelland Street, will limit potential meal options for the last week of June.
Until the kitchen upgrades are completed, the market is limited to the sale of pre-packaged items.
The sale of hot food is currently scheduled to return on Monday, July 3.
The Monday opening will allow the market to offer their full menu to those enjoying Independence Day festivities taking place at the Youth Center campus on Tuesday, July 4.
The McClelland Street Market is the headquarters of a paid job exploration program in which teens gain experience in the food service and market-retail industries.
The McClelland Street Market will open from noon to 4 p.m. on the 4th of July.