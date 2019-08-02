The Nielsen’s Market tradition of providing local food and friendly service continued July 1 when long-time locals Greg and Teresa King took over ownership of the long-time local market. With a new name, Valley Fresh Market, and renovations just around the corner, the King plan will carry a local tradition into a new generation.
“We’ve raised our family here, and this is home,” Teresa said.
The Kings met in 1991 while working at a grocery store in Paso Robles.
In 2000, they moved to Santa Ynez when Greg took the job of store director at El Rancho Market. Partnerships developed, and new stores were born: California Fresh in Pismo Beach in 2012 and San Luis Obispo in 2016.
Meanwhile, all three of their children grew up in the valley, attending local schools and, yes, working in the family business.
“Our kids, they’ve always worked. It teaches them responsibility,” Teresa said.
The eldest, Sierra, worked at El Rancho Market before heading off to college. Younger sisters Brooklynn and Sydney followed suit. Before Sydney graduates from high school next year, customers are likely to see her checking, serving as barista, or filling in wherever needed in the family business.
The Kings cut ties with El Rancho Market, but maintain ownership shares in the California Fresh Markets while entering into the new endeavor.
Valley Fresh Market, however, will be a stand-alone grocery store with staff including their children, additions down the pike including a burger bar, coffee bar, juice bar and sushi bar.
“We want this store to be completely different from those stores, something exciting,” Teresa said. “We’re going to be natural, organic, but also conventional. We buy local all the time. We get our fresh corn from farmer Steve, blueberries from a local blueberry farm, and wine from the winemakers here in town.”
The changeover will include six months of renovations, work that could be completed in three months if they were to shut the store down completely for the job.
“At all the other stores, we’ve closed, remodeled, and hired new people in opening the stores,” Greg said. “That was, in some ways, a lot easier, but we didn’t want to lose the employees here, we wanted to help the Neilsens with inventory, and we decided this way we’d be able to continue serving a steady flow of customers.”
The Kings said they realized the short-term closures of various departments would inconvenience customers, but they hope the availability of the remainder of the store will provide enough benefit that customers will excuse their temporary mess.
“It’s kind of an inconvenience to everyone, and it makes it tougher to do what we want to do, but ultimately what we want to do is serve customers,” Greg said. “We’re going to remodel from floor to ceiling. We want to offer a breakfast bar in the morning, burgers in the afternoon. We want to invite guest chefs around the valley to come in and cook and sell their restaurants.”
With a July 1 ownership change, and plenty of traffic on the July 4 holiday, the Kings were off and running. They spent one of their first evenings as owners deep cleaning the service deli.
“You stay in the grocery business because you enjoy customer service. With food, it’s an intimate experience: you’re sharing food, breaking bread with someone, sharing your story, making friends.”
The Kings said they’re all about supporting local businesses, and local nonprofits from youth groups to athletic teams.
While with El Rancho, they ran a parking lot fundraiser including silent auction to raise funds for two Santa Ynez Valley Make-A-Wish Foundation benefactors. Both Kings were soccer coaches, and they have a tradition of supporting baseball, cheerleading, just about any youth activity that comes their way.
“We sponsor everything because, you know what, there’s kids in need. Not everybody can afford to put their kids in sports. Not everyone can afford the expense of cheerleading uniforms. It’s nice to help people out. It gives you a good feeling inside,” Teresa said.