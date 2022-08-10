Support the 2022 Day of Hope! A Benefit for Marian Cancer Care Patients at Mission Hope Cancer Center.
To make a positive difference in the lives of Mission Hope Cancer Center patients, we encourage children and adults of all ages to join in the fundraiser by participating in the Day of Hope coloring activity and making a $1.00 donation (or more.)
Art returned to our office with a donation will be displayed in a special Day of Hope Gallery online at www.santamariatimes.com as well as being displayed in our lobby during the month of August.