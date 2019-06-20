On the last day before the official start of summer, dozens of children from across the Santa Maria Valley strapped on their goggles and jumped into the pool at the Paul Nelson Aquatic Center for a special lesson on aquatic safety.
Thursday's lesson marked the third year the Paul Nelson Aquatic Center in Santa Maria hosted the World's Largest Swim Lesson, a global push to prevent drowning by teaching children between the ages of 1 and 14 how to swim.
Billed as the biggest group swim lesson — the event set a Guinness World Record in 2014 for the largest simultaneous group swim lesson — it was called an important start-to-summer activity by Eduardo Marquez, the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks employee who helped plan the event.
"With water sources all over our area — pools, lakes and the ocean — obviously [swimming] can be fun with the proper precautions," said Marquez. "The message today is to build awareness of the vital importance of teaching kids how to swim to prevent drownings."
From the edge of the stairs leading to the shallow end of the Olympic-sized pool, swim instructor Caija McNeil walked her small group of young students through the special 30-minute lesson.
Camila Dominguez, a lively 6-year-old, was quick to jump into the pool and eager to learn how to properly kick, tread water and stay afloat.
"It's definitely an important skill," said her mother, Jennifer Carballo, who watched the lesson from the pool's edge.
Safety, she added, was the primary reason Carballo signed her daughter up for the lesson.
Marquez, who learned how to swim in high school, called it "critical" to teach children at an early age and urged them to take advantage of the city's programs.
In addition to Thursday's special swim lesson, the Paul Nelson Aquatic Center offers lessons for children of six different ability levels.
The center is open for recreational swimming seven days a week until Aug. 11, from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Sunday.
The pool will remain open weekends from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. through Aug. 31.
Admission for children under 5 and adults over 65 is free, while those 6 to 16 and 55 to 64 is $1.50. Admission for ages 17 to 54 is $3.