St. Joseph High School junior MaKenna Machado and her friends jumped into action after recently learning that community groups were concerned about securing enough holiday toy donations for children in need.
The students quickly organized an on-campus toy drive and over the span of four days gathered hundreds of toys for children on the Central Coast.
At the end of the drive, 15 shopping carts full of toys were delivered to the Children's Resource Network of the Central Coast.
The toys will be distributed this weekend to families in need during giveaways in Grover Beach and San Miguel.