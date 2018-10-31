Superheroes, princesses, warriors and even Minions — or at least children dressed like them — converged on the Lompoc Public Library on Wednesday afternoon for some early Halloween festivities.
About 70 people -- children and adults -- participated in the library's Halloween "Crafternoon" program, which afforded them the chance to create several Halloween-themed crafts, including costume accessories and trick-or-treat bags, and participate in a costume contest.
Xochitl Rocha, the Lompoc Library's youth services manager, said she was pleased with the turnout, which was likely boosted by Wednesday being an early-release day for Lompoc Unified School District campuses, as well as the enthusiasm shown by the participants.
"Everyone definitely seemed really into it," she said. "The kids really seem to be having fun."
The attendees weren't the only ones enjoying the opportunity to dress up. Many of the staffers at the library were also in costume for the event, including Rocha, who wore a witch's outfit.
"It's a lot of fun," Rocha said.
The program was one of many that are put on regularly by the Lompoc Public Library throughout the year. Next week, the library will celebrate International Games Week with programs geared toward video and board games.
For more information on the Lompoc Public Library and its programs, visit www.cityoflompoc.com/government/departments/library.