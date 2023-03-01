The spring sessions of the popular Junior CEO business course run through the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce start with a kickoff event at Toyota of Santa Maria on March 10. 

There are six courses planned for the course that will culminate with a graduation ceremony and celebration of May 12.

The program was developed by the Visalia Chamber of Commerce and has been licensed to the Santa Maria Valley Chamber who will be the program administrator for the local version of this program.

