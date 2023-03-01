There are six courses planned for the course that will culminate with a graduation ceremony and celebration of May 12.
The program was developed by the Visalia Chamber of Commerce and has been licensed to the Santa Maria Valley Chamber who will be the program administrator for the local version of this program.
Junior CEO is created with the theme of opening up a business selling strawberry-themed desserts. At the end of the program, Junior CEO students will get to open their own dessert stands (or another concept that they created) at the Santa Maria Town Center.
The program is produced to communicate at a sixth-grade learning level and covers six main categories:
Business Fundamentals (Forming a business plan, setting up a bank account, etc.)
- Cost Models
