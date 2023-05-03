Allan Hancock College hosted its second annual Asian Pacific American Heritage Month celebration in Santa Maria on Wednesday.
The event was sponsored by the Associated Student Body Government and included keynote speaker Genevieve Siwabessy, the associate superintendent and vice president of student services.
Siwabessy shared her experience and some lessons from being a young Indonesian immigrant and how she navigated her way through America. She encouraged attendees to take time in the month to learn about the contributions that Asian American and Pacific Islanders have made to America's history, society and culture.
"I was an English language learner when I started school," she said. "I was a transplant from Jakarta, Indonesia. where I was brought to San Jose, where my mom's job was at the time... We moved here the summer before I entered kindergarten and had never been exposed to speaking or learning English. As an immigrant youth, I was always trying to navigate the norms in my new home without a cultural guide as a support."
Siwabessy talked about how she learned the language and social norms any way she could, taking books and analyzing patterns and the way words were spelled and the sounds they made.
“I would also look up every word I came across in my children's picture dictionary, which I can still see in my memory with its one yellow paperback cover,” Siwabessy said.
“Here is another take away from my session here: Breaking large daunting activities into smaller digestible tasks can help with creating a strategy to accomplish a larger goal," she said. "This is definitely something that I employed as a student and I employ to this day as a professional and sometimes as a partner, too."
The event included performances from various Asian cultures ranging from Korean, Filipino and Japanese. The event also featured appearances from the college's Asian Pacific Educational Xenomania Club (A.P.E.X.) and the Anime and Manga Club
A.P.E.X. representatives Sharmaine Garcellano and Loriza Ramboa sang Tagalog songs and started with a duet of a song called "Ikaw at Ako" by Moira Dela Torre and Jason Marvin, two Filipino pop stars.
Ramboa also sang a solo of "Bakit Pa" by Jessa Zaragoza, another star from the Philippines.
To showcase a bit of Korean culture, Anime and Manga Club member Kathy Burnell performed a dance to a song from the K-pop boy band BTS titled "Boys with Luv."
Food served to students was from Magic Dragon Asian Cuisine and included items like chow mein, fried rice, orange chicken and broccoli and beef.
"I invite all of you to conduct throughout this month to learn more about how Asian Americans have shaped this country, our great state and our local area," Siwabessy said.
April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com.