Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Tribal Chairman Kenneth Kahn has been reelected to a third term in a recent vote by the tribe’s governing body, according to a Chumash spokesman.

Kahn was elected to the tribe's Business Committee in 2003 and served for seven consecutive terms as secretary/treasurer and vice chairman before being appointed tribal chairman in a special election in 2016.

Under Kahn's chairmanship, according to the spokesman, the tribe completed expansion of the casino, Camp 4 was placed into federal trust by the Bureau of Indian Affairs, and progress continues on the tribe’s Santa Ynez Chumash Museum and Cultural Center project.

Also reappointed were all four members of the tribe’s Business Committee: Mike Lopez, Maxine Littlejohn, Gary Pace and Raul Armenta.

Lopez, who served nearly a decade as Gaming Commission chairman and joined the Business Committee in 2015, will be serving his fourth consecutive term on the tribe’s leadership team and his first term as vice chairman, the spokesman said.

In addition to his role on the Business Committee, Lopez serves as a representative for the tribe’s Education Committee, is currently a board member for the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County and also serves as vice chairman for the California Nations Indian Gaming Association’s executive board.

First elected to the Business Committee in 2000, Littlejohn became secretary/treasurer in 2003 until a temporarily departure from the committee to serve on the Gaming Commission from 2005 to 2009, the spokesman said.

Littlejohn returned to the Business Committee in 2015 and will undertake her fourth consecutive term on the board, serving as the committee’s secretary/treasurer.

Pace was first elected in 2004 and has been reelected to the tribe's Business Committee in nine consecutive elections, during which time he worked diligently on the tribe's behalf through many important tribal milestones, including the purchase of Camp 4 and the acquisition of Hotel Corque and Hadsten House, according to the spokesman.

Prior to joining the the Business Committee in 2016 following a special election, Armenta served nearly two decades on the Santa Ynez Gaming Commission where he, along with four other members, were responsible for providing regulatory oversight of the Chumash Casino Resort, the spokesman said.

The tribe’s chairman and Business Committee members each serve two-year terms and are responsible for establishing policies and overseeing the legal and business affairs of the tribe while providing for the economic well-being of its members.