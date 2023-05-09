Ken Doud to lead virtual safari on Thursday
Solvang Library and Santa Ynez Natural History Society are sponsoring an in-person talk given by local resident Ken Doud who will answer: What if California megafauna from the Late Pleistocene period (prehistoric elephants, lions, saber-toothed cats, and more) did not become extinct, but instead could be viewed at a local game preserve on Figueroa Mountain?
Titled "Figueroa Mountain Game Preserve with Ken Doud," the discussion will be held in-person at the Solvang Library on Thursday, May 11, from 7 to 8 p.m.
The talk will also be live-streamed via Zoom. For the link, register at syvnature.org.
Doud will lead attendees on a virtual safari supported by reimagined photo simulations that use state-of-the-art digital technology to depict accurate restorations of extinct animals based on Rancho La Brea Tar Pit fossils.
As recently as 10,000 years ago, in what is known as the Late Pleistocene period, prehistoric elephants, lions, saber-toothed cats, and many other large beasts were part of the now-vanished megafauna in California.
Doud will present his popular 2009 presentation to reimagine a scenario where these creatures did not become extinct, but instead could be viewed at a local game preserve on Figueroa Mountain.
Solvang Library is located at 1745 Mission Dr.
Local Applebee's honoring teachers, nurses
Lompoc and Santa Maria Applebee's restaurant locations this week are showing appreciation for the hardworking teachers and nurses in the community with a free appetizer valued up to $12 with the purchase of any entrée.
The dine-in offer is good through Saturday, May 13, with proof of a valid work badge for either professional, a restaurant spokeswoman said.
Other participating restaurant locations in Southern and Central California are also owned and operated by the Flynn Restaurant Group in celebration of National Teachers and Nurses Week, which runs from May 1-13.
Los Alamos Theatre Group final shows this weekend
Los Alamos Theatre Group will wrap up their eighth original production, "CRAZY TALENTED 2, Asylum for Murder: A Screwball Comedy" this weekend.
Final showtimes are Friday and Saturday, May 12 and 13 at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, May 14 at 3 p.m.
The new play features a cast of 10, including songs by local musician Dillon Ruse, and takes audiences on a journey to the imaginary location of "Seven Acres" — a very exclusive wellness haven located in the hills above Los Alamos.
The fictional location is based on a custom-designed community reserved "for the gently challenged, often gifted, and decidedly affluent," and promises laughter, mystery, music and song.
"Patients and staff have worked hard and long to put on this dazzling program," said Jeffrey Bloom, Los Alamos Theatre Group co-founder. "With a nutty setup like this, can a shocking gangland murder be far off?"
The production benefits the nonprofit theatre group, which in turn donates both cash and hard work to worthy local charities.
SYV Youth Rec Queen campaign continues
The 2023 SYV Youth Rec Queen fundraising campaign, themed "Wild West," continues through June as follows:
• Luncheon and Auction: 11:30 a.m. Monday, May 15, at Gainey Winery;
• "5% Friday": A portion of sales at New Frontiers are donated to SYV Youth Rec on Friday, May 19;
• Final event – dinner/ auction at 5 p.m. Friday, June 2 at the Veterans Memorial Building in Solvang.
For tickets, contact Gigi Hollister at 805-448-4963.
To make a donation or volunteer, contact Frank Kelsey at 805-245-0758.
An evening of wine and storytelling
Three storytellers are inviting local listeners to stop in for an evening of wine and tales at the reading salon, "Tell Me a Story," slated for Sunday, May 21 at 7:30 p.m.
Local literary talents to perform include: Cynthia Carbone Ward, author and writer of "Still Amazed"; Sue Turner-Cray, actress, writer and performer of the one-woman show "Manchester Girl," other plays and TV film roles; and Gerald DiPego, playwright and film writer of "Phenomenon," "Message in a Bottle," "The Forgotten," and "154 and Paradise."
Attendees will be invited to enjoy a glass of wine with storytelling.
The event is located at The Grand Room, at 181-D Industrial Way, Buellton (adjacent to Industrial Eats).
Tickets are $20 per person. Cash only accepted at the door.
The event benefits the Santa Ynez Valley Union High School PTSA.