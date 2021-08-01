For Karissa Sanchez, adapting to the new "normal" in 2020 was a challenge, but accepting her cancer diagnosis and fighting for her life was her greatest struggle during the pandemic.
Sanchez said accepting her new reality, watching her family's life change, and knowing she had lost control of her future was challenging. She was diagnosed last year in May, just five months after getting engaged and two months after celebrating her 30th birthday. "So everything got disrupted, and it happened very fast," she said.
She moved from San Diego to Orcutt with her fiancé and two puppies in 2019; they were enthusiastic about new beginnings. "I felt I had everything in life right at my fingerprints. That time was really fun for me. It was kind of when I saw my life kind of coming together. I had my real estate license; I was going to make my way back into that field. And then, I was diagnosed with breast cancer," Sanchez said.
Karissa found the lump herself during a shower self-examination and went and made an appointment.
"I think at that time I went to Planned Parenthood; I went there because I didn't have health insurance at the time, and so I just needed to go get it checked," she said.
They referred her to a breast imaging center for an ultrasound. "First, they thought it was a lymphoma and asked me to come back in six months." Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, her follow-up appointment was postponed. It wasn't until almost a year after her initial checkup that she received a biopsy that confirmed her diagnosis.
Unsettled by the finding, her medical team used genetic cancer testing to look for gene mutations linked to cancer. "Everything came back negative. I don't have any family history with cancer, so it really came out of nowhere."
She had no pain or significant symptoms for a long time. "But you know, this can happen to anyone, and it's happening to younger and younger people. I met women who were 24 or 25 who also had it," she said. "You kind of have an instinct, you know your body and when things are right and wrong, so if you notice something, you need to get checked," she said. "Make changes in your life before it makes the changes for you."
She could only have a family member's company during her in-person consultation appointments. Typically, her fiancé would be there. "So that was wonderful! Dr. Stevenson would also allow me to call my mom on speakerphone," she said.
Mission Hope's social worker, Ashley Hahn, "was a godsend," Sanchez said. "She helped us with everything, like applying for medical insurance to help cover the costs."
During her scariest and most challenging times, she felt the nurses' support in the admission room. "When I was just sitting there without my family, undergoing chemotherapy or radiation and being the youngest woman in the room, they were like so awesome, super welcoming, and inviting," she said. "They made me feel like ok, I can do this!"