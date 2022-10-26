102522 Karen Ortiz mug

Santa Ynez Valley resident Karen Ortiz was named director of development of the Alzheimer’s Association's California Central Coast Chapter.

 Contributed

The Alzheimer’s Association has named Karen Ortiz as director of development for the California Central Coast Chapter.

Ortiz, a resident of the Santa Ynez Valley, is a third-generation Santa Barbara native with over 30 years of development experience as a volunteer, board member and staff member serving nonprofits and the banking industry across the Central Coast. 

Her former position with the Lompoc Valley Medical Center led to the creation of an outreach program, in addition to the collaboration with the Alzheimer’s Association to help support the center’s family caregiver support network.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

