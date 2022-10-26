The Alzheimer’s Association has named Karen Ortiz as director of development for the California Central Coast Chapter.
Ortiz, a resident of the Santa Ynez Valley, is a third-generation Santa Barbara native with over 30 years of development experience as a volunteer, board member and staff member serving nonprofits and the banking industry across the Central Coast.
Her former position with the Lompoc Valley Medical Center led to the creation of an outreach program, in addition to the collaboration with the Alzheimer’s Association to help support the center’s family caregiver support network.
During the pandemic, Ortiz stepped into a volunteer role for the Alzheimer’s Association as a certified dementia educator to deliver free virtual programs to local families affected by the disease.
Ortiz said that involvement in these various programs opened her eyes to the world of dementia, as did being a caregiver for her mother, who was in the early stages of dementia.
Her mother passed away in May of 2022.
“I am so fortunate to be able to join the Alzheimer’s Association in this very special role, so that I can help and honor more people that need our services,” Ortiz said. “Every day, my mother will be my brightest light of inspiration."
Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.