'Just trying to stay afloat': Food trucks face challenges as COVID-19 restrictions tighten

As brick-and-mortar restaurants navigate the newest round of state COVID-19 restrictions, local food trucks are struggling to find places to set up shop where they can both bring in business and keep their staff safe.
Most food trucks fit the current takeout-only requirements under the regional stay-at-home order, with their walk-up, to-go model that operates outdoors. Still, like many businesses, the consequences of the pandemic have limited their services.
Chrystal Trenado, who owns Cubanissimo Food Truck and restaurant Cubanissimo Cuban Coffee House and Café with her husband, said their truck has been costing more than it brings in lately.
Paired with the fact that their recently added $10,000 outdoor dining setup at their Orcutt restaurant cannot be used due to outdoor dining restrictions, the business is struggling, Trenado said.
"We’ve taken a bigger loss with the food truck than the restaurant, to be honest," she said. "We’ve been invited to bring the food truck places, but if it doesn’t bring enough traffic, we lose more money than we make."
Currently, Cubanissimo Food Truck visits Vandenberg Air Force Base twice a week, where Trenado said business is somewhat steady, and along Broad Street in San Luis Obispo twice a week, where business is around a third of what it used to be.
Typically, the busiest season for food trucks lasts from Memorial Day until Labor Day, Trenado said. However, this year didn't bring in the same revenue, and as restrictions tighten during the winter, the business has had little to fall back on.
"We didn't have good prior months leading into this [shutdown]," Trenado said. "The hard part with food trucks is it’s hard to have food trucks without big events."
That's not to say that they haven't tried parking their truck at breweries or wineries to bring in business. Those sites, however, don't always follow COVID-19 guidelines, which can in turn put food truck staff at risk.
Trenado recalled bringing the truck to a Paso Robles brewery in the summer, where crowds of unmasked, inebriated individuals were shouting their orders to staff. She said they never returned after that, and have turned down invitations from other businesses with lax guidelines about masks and gatherings.
"That’s the part where I can’t, in good conscience, make my employees do that," she said.
Colleen Marlett, owner of food truck Filthy Filly's BBQ Bar and Grill in Nipomo, said she and co-owner Beverly Rose also have struggled to find places to sell their Santa Maria-style barbeque.
The pair intended to open a brick-and-mortar restaurant in Nipomo this year but due to the continued financial challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, they pivoted to a food truck model in October.
"We were trying to open our own restaurant there for like a year, but we got a food truck to try and make a living. We’re just trying to stay afloat," Marlett said.
Recently, the truck has been setting up in Grover Beach, outside Orcutt Liquor in Old Orcutt, and outside their currently unopened restaurant building in Nipomo.
They also took their truck to the Pasadera Homes housing community in Guadalupe after being invited by local residents last week, but were met with some hesitation from law enforcement.
Under OSHA guidelines for COVID-19, food truck operators must sanitize surfaces and hands, maintain 6 feet of distance between staff and customers, and require masks to be worn at all times. However, there is some debate as to whether food truck workers have a responsibility to enforce safety guidelines outside of their own truck.
Guadalupe Police Chief Michael Cash said that even if the truck's staff were complying with safety guidelines themselves, he expressed worry that no one was ensuring customers were following COVID-19 guidelines, such as social distancing and mask wearing.
After also finding out that the truck did not receive permission from the property owner, he advised Pasadera residents that the truck would not be able to come back to the parking lot.
"People were gathering where they should not have been," he said. "They're putting law enforcement into kind of a weird predicament. Someone just step up and take responsibility to make sure it's safe and it's healthy."
While Marlett had planned to come back to the housing development, she decided against it because of the chief's reaction. However, she argued that it should not be the responsibility of food trucks to hand out masks to unmasked customers or to enforce social distancing.
"That’s not our job," she said.
Like most local businesses suffering under COVID-19 restrictions, both Marlett and Trenada encouraged the community to continue shopping and ordering food locally.
"A $5 coffee can really make a difference right now," Trenada said.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.