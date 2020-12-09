'Just trying to stay afloat': Food trucks face challenges as COVID-19 restrictions tighten

As brick-and-mortar restaurants navigate the newest round of state COVID-19 restrictions, local food trucks are struggling to find places to set up shop where they can both bring in business and keep their staff safe.

Most food trucks fit the current takeout-only requirements under the regional stay-at-home order, with their walk-up, to-go model that operates outdoors. Still, like many businesses, the consequences of the pandemic have limited their services.

Chrystal Trenado, who owns Cubanissimo Food Truck and restaurant Cubanissimo Cuban Coffee House and Café with her husband, said their truck has been costing more than it brings in lately.

Paired with the fact that their recently added $10,000 outdoor dining setup at their Orcutt restaurant cannot be used due to outdoor dining restrictions, the business is struggling, Trenado said.

"We’ve taken a bigger loss with the food truck than the restaurant, to be honest," she said. "We’ve been invited to bring the food truck places, but if it doesn’t bring enough traffic, we lose more money than we make."

Currently, Cubanissimo Food Truck visits Vandenberg Air Force Base twice a week, where Trenado said business is somewhat steady, and along Broad Street in San Luis Obispo twice a week, where business is around a third of what it used to be.

Typically, the busiest season for food trucks lasts from Memorial Day until Labor Day, Trenado said. However, this year didn't bring in the same revenue, and as restrictions tighten during the winter, the business has had little to fall back on.