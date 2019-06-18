Several Lompoc-area children are getting an up-close look this week into the field of firefighting.
The 21st annual Junior Fire Camp, a program hosted by the Lompoc Fire Department and Recreation Division, kicked off Monday at
Lompoc’s Fire Station No. 1. The camp, held from 2 to 4 p.m. each day, will continue through Thursday.
During the four-day camp, which is open to children ages 7 to 10, the campers learn about fire safety and also participate in several hands-on activities and exercises that explore what is involved in the life and work of a
firefighter.
The kids will wrap up the camp with a certificate ceremony Thursday.
0611819 Jr Firefighter Camp 03.jpg
Wyatt Ellery, 6, puts out a stove fire during Junior Fire Camp in Lompoc on Tuesday.
Len Wood, Staff
0611819 Jr Firefighter Camp 01.jpg
Alex Correa drags a hose to put out a simulated fire Tuesday during Junior Fire Camp in Lompoc.
Len Wood, Staff
0611819 Jr Firefighter Camp 02.jpg
Nathan Kinard, 8, rappels out the window of Fire Station No. 1 in Lompoc during Junior Fire Camp on Tuesday.
Len Wood, Staff
0611819 Jr Firefighter Camp 04.jpg
Lompoc firefighter Jake Ochoa helps a camper up to the top of the 75-foot ladder truck during Junior Fire Camp on Tuesday.
Len Wood, Staff
0611819 Jr Firefighter Camp 05.jpg
Jarrett Dacus unrolls a hose as Capt. Kevin Shay watches with Lompoc junior firefighters at Station No. 1 during camp Tuesday.
Len Wood, Staff
0611819 Jr Firefighter Camp 06.jpg
Lompoc firefighter Jake Ochoa helps a camper up to the top of the 75-foot ladder truck during Junior Firefighter camp on Tuesday.
Len Wood, Staff
0611819 Jr Firefighter Camp 07.jpg
Lompoc firefighter Jake Ochoa helps a camper up to the top of the 75-foot ladder truck during Junior Firefighter camp on Tuesday.
Len Wood, Staff
0611819 Jr Firefighter Camp 08.jpg
Madeline Hernandez hooks up a hose to a hydrant during Junior Firefighter camp on Tuesday.
Len Wood, Staff
0611819 Jr Firefighter Camp 09.jpg
Lompoc Fire Capt. Kevin Shay demonstrates how to open a hydrant during Lompoc Junior Firefighter camp on Tuesday.
Len Wood, Staff
0611819 Jr Firefighter Camp 10.jpg
Campers put out a simulated house fire during Lompoc Junior Firefighter Camp on Tuesday.
Len Wood, Staff
0611819 Jr Firefighter Camp 11.jpg
Lompoc Junior firefighters prepare hoses to put out a simulated fire during camp on Tuesday.
Len Wood Staff
0611819 Jr Firefighter Camp 13.jpg
Campers drain water out of a hose during Lompoc Junior Firefighter camp on Tuesday.
Len Wood, Staff
0611819 Jr Firefighter Camp 14.jpg
Lompoc Fire Dept. Capt. Anthony Hudley hooks up a camper to rappel out the window of Fire Station 1 during Lompoc Junior Firefighter camp on Tuesday.
Len Wood Staff
0611819 Jr Firefighter Camp 15.jpg
Lompoc Fire Dept. Capt. Anthony Hudley helps a camper rappel out the window of Fire Station 1 during Lompoc Junior Firefighter camp on Tuesday.
0611819 Jr Firefighter Camp 16.jpg
Arrin Klindeinst puts out a fire with an extinguisher during Lompoc Junior Firefighter camp on Tuesday.
Len Wood Staff
0611819 Jr Firefighter Camp 17.jpg
Lompoc Junior firefighters take a tour of Fire Station 1 during camp on Tuesday.
Len Wood Staff
0611819 Jr Firefighter Camp 18.jpg
A Lompoc Junior firefighter slides down the slide from sleeping quarters into the apparatus bay where fire equipment is kept.
Len Wood Staff
0611819 Jr Firefighter Camp 19.jpg
A grease fire explodes during a demonstration at Lompoc Junior Firefighter camp on Tuesday.
Len Wood Staff
0611819 Jr Firefighter Camp 20.jpg
Participants learn about safety in an example kitchen, during Lompoc Junior Firefighter camp on Tuesday.
Len Wood Staff
0611819 Jr Firefighter Camp 21.jpg
Lompoc Junior Firefighter camp on Tuesday.
Len Wood Staff
Subscribe to Daily Headlines