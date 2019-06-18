{{featured_button_text}}

Several Lompoc-area children are getting an up-close look this week into the field of firefighting.

The 21st annual Junior Fire Camp, a program hosted by the Lompoc Fire Department and Recreation Division, kicked off Monday at Lompoc’s Fire Station No. 1. The camp, held from 2 to 4 p.m. each day, will continue through Thursday.

During the four-day camp, which is open to children ages 7 to 10, the campers learn about fire safety and also participate in several hands-on activities and exercises that explore what is involved in the life and work of a firefighter.

The kids will wrap up the camp with a certificate ceremony Thursday.

For more information on programs and activities offered by the Lompoc Recreation Division, visit https://apm.activecommunities.com/lompocrecreation/Home.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags