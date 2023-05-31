Chael Silva is back for his second go-round at the 80th annual Santa Maria Elks Rodeo.

The 9-year-old third-grader at Santa Maria’s Alice Shaw Elementary School, returns to the Unocal Event Center for his second year as the rodeo’s Junior Barrelman, sharing the spotlight with barrelman Matt Merrit.

“It’s very fun to do,” said Silva. “Matt’s a funny and nice guy. He’s one of my favorite people. He teaches me what I have to do. Matt’s a professional rodeo barellman. I’m a semi-professional barrelman, for sure.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
0
0
0
0
0