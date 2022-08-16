Juggling children, treatment, exercise, Sara Nesper meets cancer head-on

Cancer used to be spoken about only in hushed tones, alluded to but only fearfully stated. Today, cancer patients face their diagnoses head on, learning from past patients, living their lives to the fullest while going about improved treatment and forging ahead with life with support from their families and communities.
Case in point: Sara Nesper of Arroyo Grande.
The 39 year-old mother of two was walking her 6 year-old son to school, and pushing her three-month-old son in the stroller when she received the call and initial diagnosis: the new mass was cancerous.
“My thought process was like, ‘Well, I hope it doesn’t happen.’ But I have a lot of family history of cancer, so I wouldn’t say I was shocked. It was just, ‘It’s happening,’” she said.
Given her family history, it was no surprise. And given her family’s experience with local care, she was aware help was right here at Mission Hope Cancer Center.
“Our faith is very important to us, our church community. I’ve had Psalm 121 as my anthem through this. Having friends and family and community is probably the thing I’m most grateful for. If you have community, use them. Don’t be afraid to ask for help. Usually people really want to help you,” Nesper said.
With the support of family and friends, she said facing breast cancer before the age of 40 was as easy as any cancer diagnosis is likely to be.
Her mother’s multiple cancer diagnoses, including her first breast cancer at age 38, kept Nesper on track with screenings, mammograms, MRIs. It was one of those MRI screenings that caught her own first mass.
“My cancer was not receptive to chemo so that was never an option. Mine was estrogen-positive, genetic, with HER2 marker,” she said.
But she also had “the best scenario of a bad scenario,” she said. The 5 millimeter mass was caught early. A lumpectomy was an option, but not recommended given Nesper’s history.
“They didn’t have any reason to think it had spread, but I also tested positive for a genetic mutation which puts me at higher risk. That pretty much fully solidified my decision for bilateral mastectomy,” she recalled.
With no evidence the cancer had spread, radiation wasn’t recommended, so she entered the next stage of her recovery: healing from the significant surgery.
“I think overall it was good. I didn’t have any complications. But it was hard because I have two kids,” she said.
She didn’t walk the road alone. The timing of her surgery coincided fairly well with her family members’ schedules. Husband Aaron, a teacher, was on deck with Thanksgiving break, then winter break. Her mother-in-law moved in for a spell to lend a hand with sons Cormac and Kylian.
“We bought a ridiculous Lego set. It’s a little easier to connect with a 6 year-old because he understands what we can do, and that sometimes we can’t. I couldn’t lift anything, meaning the baby, for six weeks, but timing-wise, it worked out well,” Nesper said.
But time also seemed to stand still during the process, like the weeks following that street-side diagnosis.
“It was a crazy couple of weeks because the doctor told me because I asked her to, which was very kind of her, but then I didn’t have an appointment for probably three weeks. That’s the hardest part because you only have one piece of information with no details,” Nesper said.
Once lined up with Dr. Colleen O’Kelly Priddy, a board-certified general surgeon sub-specializing in breast surgical oncology, it was game-on.
“She was wonderful,” Nesper said.
A co-surgery with Dr. O’Kelly and Dr. Charles Chalekson put Nesper on the road toward reconstruction. One more surgery is slated for August.
The battle isn’t over. Nesper faces a unique increased risk of uterine cancer and pancreatic cancer as well. She’ll take Tamoxifen for at least seven years, maybe 10, to block the actions of estrogen.
“One of the risks is blood clots, so I have to keep moving, which is not difficult when you have small children really. It’s the best option they know of for keeping the cancer from coming back, or metastasizing,” she said.
But she talks about it all matter-of-factly, balancing life and medical treatment, juggling responsibilities of raising their children, dealing with insurance, and finding 10 minute stretches to get in some exercise.
If she can find the time and energy, she also hopes to take advantage of the 12-week exercise program at Mission Hope Cancer Center.
“My goal is to be able to go out and do a ropes course again after the next surgery,” she said.