Juggler helps social-distancing shoppers pass time outside Trader Joe's

Mark Wilder of Morro Bay entertains shoppers waiting in line outside Trader Joe's in Santa Maria because of COVID-19 social distancing.

Wilder said he works the Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo stores to bring some positivity to people.

He might be familiar to some for his work at the Santa Barbara County Fair in the past.

Juggling up to five balls while sometimes riding a unicycle, Wilder jokes with his audience that constantly changes as people rotate into the store as shoppers leave.

“lt could be worse. I could be playing the banjo,” Wilder said to his fans Friday.

