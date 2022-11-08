Judy Frost, the incumbent in Trustee Area 5 of the Santa Barbara County Board of Education, held a lead over challenger Gabriel Morales when the first election results were published Tuesday night.

With only the first vote-by-mail ballots counted, Frost led with 4,400 votes, 58.3%, to Morales' total of 3,096, or 41%. At press time, 26.5%, or 8,967 or 33,800, of ballots had been counted.

Frost, a local resident since 1989, was elected to the Board of Education in 2018, representing Trustee Area No. 5. She graduated from CSU Long Beach with a BS in Accounting and an MBA in Management from Pepperdine University.

April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com

