Judy Frost, the incumbent in Trustee Area 5 of the Santa Barbara County Board of Education, held a lead over challenger Gabriel Morales when the first election results were published Tuesday night.
With only the first vote-by-mail ballots counted, Frost led with 4,400 votes, 58.3%, to Morales' total of 3,096, or 41%. At press time, 26.5%, or 8,967 or 33,800, of ballots had been counted.
Frost, a local resident since 1989, was elected to the Board of Education in 2018, representing Trustee Area No. 5. She graduated from CSU Long Beach with a BS in Accounting and an MBA in Management from Pepperdine University.
Once she moved to Santa Maria, Frost got involved with the community. Her background spans for decades in the Santa Maria Valley, working in fields such as education, health care, the arts, philanthropy, and many more, all demonstrating the effectiveness of her approach.
Morales' educational career included time as Director of Vocational Education, Consultant for the State Department of Education and 10 years with the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District where he provided "direct student support."
In the County Board of Education Trustee Area 1 race, Marybeth Carty led with 7,868 votes, whereas Crawford had 2,837 votes, according to unofficial early results released by the Santa Barbara County Elections Division.
