“I do it all for my heart and soul. It’s a great honor to be in this incredible valley of ours that’s a total slice of heaven. We can do so many things here. Everyone knows someone who can help, and if we need to have anything happen here, there’s a network that can make it happen,” said Sawin, who is the Santa Ynez Valley 2022 Volunteer of the Year for Service to Seniors.
Since moving to the valley in 1977, Sawin’s chief outlet for her boundless energy has been volunteering, first for schools, then church and the community at large.
“I find the things I enjoy and I do them. Each one of us is given gifts, and sharing those brings so many rewards. There’s no end to the things you can do for your community,” Sawin said.
A job transfer for her husband, Steve Sawin, brought the family to Buellton 45 years ago, and they’ve never looked back. Upon his retirement from the CHP, Steve combined his boyish joy in tractors and water trucks with business acumen in purchasing Valley Tool Rentals. Two years later, Joy started her own business, Parties a la Carte, which combined her excitement for designing celebratory spaces with full-service rentals of party tents and everything inside.
“I love designing, and there again that interest led to designing at the church where I’m with the Women’s Club and I’m a greeter. I don’t know; things just come your way and you say, ‘I can do that,’” Sawin said.
She threw herself increasingly into serving the community as the Sawin girls, Steph and Amy, entered Jonata School. There, Sawin served as a room mother from 1980 to 1990. During the same years, she served in various roles with the PTSA, including three years on the Ways and Means Committee, and two years as president.
As the children grew and branched out, so did Sawin. At Santa Ynez High School, she got involved with homecomings, luaus and other special events. In the broader community, she was on the coordinating council for now-defunct July 4 festivities. She volunteered with Network for Youth, hung countless ribbons for Red Ribbon Week and more.
Then came Solvang Women’s Club, the church auxiliary, Christian Women’s Club, and hours upon hours in the Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hope Auxiliary thrift shop, delivering meals to seniors with Meals on Wheels.
“There’s been a lot, but my biggest passion is picking up trash on the road. I do that all the time, all the time,” Sawin said.
Sawin credits her giving spirit to her childhood. Raised in El Toro when it was still a farming community, it wasn’t really considered volunteering when farmers reached out and helped each other, when neighbors stepped up for each other.
“Helping was a given. When people needed any help in a small community, it was a given. Whether helping out with farming or on school boards, it wasn’t considered a chore, but a delight,” Sawin said.
She finds particular delight in keeping her community clean.
“Picking up trash to me is like — I’m a very big Christian — this is God’s face, and when people toss trash, it’s like defacing; it’s like scribbling all over walls for what reason? Because you’re inconsiderate? Picking up trash is a way to make it look better and gives me a private reward in my heart,” Sawin said.
At 73, Sawin said she is often among the youngest volunteers in the organizations she serves.
“You should see these women. These women are gifted. They’ve been doing it so long that they just know if we don’t do it, it won’t get done. The older generation has persevered and moved forward, but we need younger people to step in,” she said.
She finds her inspiration in her family, the women around her who serve, and people all over the world who give back.
“You hope you can be part of that and help out, little by little,” she said.