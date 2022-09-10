“I do it all for my heart and soul. It’s a great honor to be in this incredible valley of ours that’s a total slice of heaven. We can do so many things here. Everyone knows someone who can help, and if we need to have anything happen here, there’s a network that can make it happen,” said Sawin, who is the Santa Ynez Valley 2022 Volunteer of the Year for Service to Seniors. 

Since moving to the valley in 1977, Sawin’s chief outlet for her boundless energy has been volunteering, first for schools, then church and the community at large.

“I find the things I enjoy and I do them. Each one of us is given gifts, and sharing those brings so many rewards. There’s no end to the things you can do for your community,” Sawin said.

