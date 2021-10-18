Santa Maria leaders are remembering the legacy of public servant Joseph "Joe" P. Centeno, who held roles as a city councilmember, mayor, police officer, police chief and Santa Barbara County supervisor over five decades, after his passing Thursday.
Centeno died at his home at age 86, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.
“He was a pillar of strength. He was always well-liked,” said Mayor Alice Patino. “He made sound decisions, and always in the best interest of Santa Maria, the city which he loved.”
Centeno was born in Gaviota in 1935 and moved to Santa Maria as a child. He joined the Santa Maria Police Department on his 21st birthday, serving in traffic, patrol and detective roles before becoming police chief in 1980, a role he held for nine years.
After his retirement from the Police Department, Centeno served as a trustee for organizations including Hancock College and United Way.
He was elected to two consecutive terms on the Santa Maria City Council in 1994 and 1998, stepping into the role of mayor from 2000 to 2002.
During his time on City Council, Centeno served on local committees, established an overcrowding task force, supported building youth programs, including handball courts at Evans Park, and helped establish low-income agricultural worker housing project Los Adobes de Maria.
In 2003, he left the mayor's seat after being elected Santa Barbara County 5th District supervisor, stating at the time, “Over the many years of service to the city … I must confess that nothing has given me greater joy than serving the great citizens of Santa Maria.”
He served two terms as supervisor, and in 2013 the county's Santa Maria building at 511 E. Lakeside Parkway was named the Joseph Centeno Betteravia Government Center in his honor.
The Tuesday meeting of the City Council will be adjourned in Centeno's memory, according to van de Kamp.
A Rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. Sunday at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 25, with interment to follow at the Santa Maria Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary.