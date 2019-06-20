Orcutt Burgers, which first opened its doors in 1998, was named the 35th Assembly District’s small business of the year Thursday by Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham, R-San Luis Obispo.
The original fast-food restaurant, owned and operated by the Zafiris family, is located at 1099 Clark Ave. in Orcutt, but restaurants have also been opened in the former Village Burgers at 3787 Constellation Road in Lompoc and the former KFC at 1771 W. Grand Ave. in Grover Beach.
Cunningham said each of the three locations serves as a hub of activity in its community.
“Orcutt Burgers’ three locations employ more than 70 people, generously support local nonprofits and schools, and serve up some of the best cheeseburgers and breakfast burritos on the Central Coast,” he said.
Cunningham thanked the Zafiris family for its commitment to the region.
Owner Tyler Zafiris was unavailable Thursday, but manager Lisa Thomas said the restaurant in Orcutt had been “very popular today” with the news media after the announcement was made by Cunningham’s office.
“I mean, it’s super being recognized like this,” Thomas said. “It’s really awesome.”
Orcutt Burgers specializes in charbroiled hamburgers and cheeseburgers, spreading a mouth-watering aroma through the air around each location, but the restaurants offer much more than that.
The breakfast menu includes eggs and hashbrowns with toast and jelly and a choice of bacon, ham, sausage and hot sausage as well as chicken-fried steak, chicken breast, rib-eye steak, hamburger patty or pork chops.
It also includes omelettes, breakfast burritos, biscuits and gravy, pancakes and breakfast sandwiches.
For lunch and dinner, the wide range of burgers is joined by salads, sandwiches, gyros, wraps, dogs, chili, taquitos, chicken strips and a variety of side orders, plus chicken and fish dinners.
You can even get a fried Twinkie for dessert.
Orcutt Burgers serves breakfast from 7 to 11 a.m. Monday through Friday and 7 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays. The restaurant closes at 10 p.m.
For more information, call Orcutt Burgers at 805-938-0064 in Orcutt, 805-489-9801 in Grover Beach and 805-743-4682 in Vandenberg Village.
