It was an honest mistake, but a horrible one none-the-less. I think my wife and I are good parents (with the exception maybe of what I’m about to tell you ).
We make sure the kids have tasty food, warm clothing, and all the bear hugs that our children will allow us to give! Our love is strong, our laughs are many, and our bond is unbreakable. I’m not saying that we are on the cover of Parenting magazine or anything ... I’m just saying that we love our kids and we would do anything for them.
However, on one Sunday evening a few years back, my wife and I made a terrible mistake. We only had three kids at the time, so it really shouldn't be diﬃcult to keep up with the family. I can still remember it like it was yesterday.
My wife had left to go to church, and she said something like, “Hey hun, don’t forget to bring the kids when you come.” (Now, did she take one or two of the kids ... I had no idea). So, I got ready to leave and said “Ok, kids ... it is time to leave.” One of my children came down the steps and we got in the truck and left the house. One child came down ...
You can probably guess the rest of the story. It was Home Alone all over again. My wife and I met up at the church, and only two of our children were with us. Neither one of us realized the mistake right away ... but as the service began, it became apparent that we were one man down!
We were as scared as a long-tailed cat in a room full of rocking chairs! My wife jumped in the car, raced home like she was driving in the Daytona 500, and there was our youngest son ... standing at the front door ... all dressed for church, but realizing that he had been left behind. He was scared to death, full of tears and in great need of a long hug.
Left behind ... all alone ... desolate. My dear friend, that is what will happen one day in the future when Jesus comes to take all of the believers (those who believe that Jesus died as our Savior and rose again) to heaven with him. Christians will be “caught up” with Jesus in the air, and those who are not Christians will be left behind to go into the Tribulation. That will be the absolute worst time to be left behind.
My friends, my news today is good — Salvation is a gift that is oﬀered to all, no need for anyone to be left behind. If you have questions about whether or not you are ready to meet the Lord, please don’t hesitate to reach out to me at @info@santamaria.church, and I would be happy to help you get that settled.