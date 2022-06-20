The Santa Maria Public Library is inviting children and their caregivers to a morning of yoga and story time.
Families will get to enjoy yoga mixed with children's stories and breathing exercises Friday in the Altrusa Theater, 421 S. McClelland St. The introduction to mindfulness can help children learn skills like emotional regulation.
The 11 a.m. session is open to children ages 3 to 5 and their caregivers. Space and supplies are limited. Families are invited to bring their own yoga mats, although some will be made available.
Questions may be directed to the Library's Youth Services division at 805-925-0994, ext. 8564.