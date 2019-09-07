Monsoonal moisture that produced last week’s warm and humid conditions has moved eastward out of the Central Coast.
In its place, a steep pressure gradient will develop along the California coastline Sunday through Tuesday, as a series of low-pressure systems sweep through the West Coast.
The systems won't produce any rain along the Central Coast, but they will create strong to gale-force, 25 to 38 mph afternoon and evening northwesterly winds.
In fact, those winds may build to moderate gale-force to fresh gale-force, 32 to 46 mph levels, with gusts to 55 mph, along the coastline Monday into Tuesday.
Except for marine low clouds during the morning along the coastline and variable mid- to high-level clouds, clear skies are forecast to continue through the week.
The northwesterly onshore flow will bring cooler temperatures to the inland and coastal valleys.
Inland valley temperatures will cool to the mid-80s and coastal valleys to the mid-70s on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Over that time frame, the beaches will remain in the 60s.
High pressure will build back over the Central Coast over the latter half of the week, warming temperatures to above-average levels through next weekend.
Santa Ynez Temperatures
Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
53/85 52/87 51/86 51/88 54/93 56/95 58/97
Santa Maria Temperatures
Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
55/76 53/78 53/75 53/78 54/83 56/85 57/83
Lompoc Temperatures
Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
55/74 53/75 53/74 53/76 54/79 56/84 57/82
Seawater Temperatures
Pacific Ocean waters will range between 52 and 56 degrees along the Central Coast.
Surf Report
Increasing northwesterly winds will generate a 4- to 6-foot northwesterly 310-degree, deep-water sea and swell, with a 5- to 11-second period, Saturday afternoon through Sunday.
Moderate gale-force to fresh gale-force, 32 to 46 mph northwesterly winds are forecast to start Monday. The winds will generate a 5- to 7-foot northwesterly 310-degree, deep-water sea and swell, with a 5- to 8-second period, on Monday into Tuesday. A 4- to 6-foot northwesterly 310-degree, deep-water sea and swell, with a 5- to 8-second period, is forecast along our coastline Wednesday through next Friday.
A 1- to 2-foot Southern Hemisphere 210-degree, deep-water swell, with an 18- to 21-second period, is forecast to arrive along our coastline Saturday, increasing to 2 to 3 feet, with a 16- to 19-second period, Sunday and remain at that level through Wednesday.
This Week’s PG&E Safety Tip
Assume downed power lines are energized and dangerous. Stay away from the lines and keep others away from them.
Call 911 immediately to report the location of a downed line. After reporting the downed line, call Pacific Gas and Electric Co. toll-free at 800-743-5000.