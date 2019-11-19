The promise of at least a few light rain showers are forecast this Wednesday and Thursday in the Santa Ynez Valley. The European (ECMWF) model is calling for rain, while the NOAA’s (GFS) model is not. Why do these numerical models differ so much in their predictions?
You may hear a forecaster write or talk about weather models. What are these models? Well they not a person that displays the latest fashion trends on a runway for Vogue magazine. These numerical models are collections of mathematical formulas, usually run on very powerful computers, which produce forecasts for a specific location over several time intervals.
These models are almost indispensable in giving guidance to forecasters. The models perform billions of calculations to simulate the motion of weather patterns in the Earth’s chaotic atmosphere. This type of forecasting is possible because movements of the atmosphere follow natural laws, which can be expressed in mathematical equations.
These equations are nonlinear and only give approximations, so they should be only used as guidance in forecasting. British mathematician Lewis Fry Richardson first proposed numerical weather prediction in 1922. He wasn’t very successful because without modern computers, it would literally take him nearly three months of performing calculations to produce a weather forecast that only predicted the weather 24 hours in the future. But his work laid the foundation for the first real success by the U.S. Joint Numerical Weather Prediction Unit in 1955. Weather models can range from the simplistic, like an Excel spreadsheet, to incredibly complex that run only at supercomputing sites. One of the models I use for predicting weather takes wave height, period and direction from the offshore buoys (hundreds of miles away) and produces a prediction of resultant wave height at the Diablo Canyon waverider buoy.
For the most part, weather models are either global, covering the entire Earth, or regional, covering only part of the planet. Many combine or couple the ocean atmosphere interface. Of course, models become more accurate the closer to the predicted day because there’s less time for inaccurate oceanographic and atmospheric data to be amplified at model initialization. Model predictions more than 72 hours in the future are suspect, beyond 72 hours you can either shake your fist at the sky in frustration; or take the most reliable strategy ‘WAS’ (wait and see).
Some of the most complex weather models on the planet are run just north of us at the Fleet Numerical Meteorology and Oceanography Center in Monterey by the U.S. Navy. The computers they use are ranked in the top 5 to 10 percent of all supercomputer sites worldwide in terms of computing power. Their weather models literally process millions of data points. For example, they process data from weather balloons, marine buoys, ship and surface observations, aircraft, satellites and other oceanographic resources.
You have free articles remaining.
One of the global models they produce is the Wave Watch 3 model, which is used by surfers and others who enjoy or rely on the ocean for their livelihood. This model predicts wave conditions throughout the oceans of the world. Wave data from this model can be seen in different formats and presentations on numerous surfing Web sites. Visit their Web site at www.fnmoc.navy.mil/public.
The United States has pioneered the groundbreaking science of computer weather modeling. However, according to some meteorologists, the European Center for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) model has proven more accurate than the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Global Forecasting System (GFS) model. The European model predicted that Hurricane Sandy would swing toward the East Coast two days before the NOAA’s model predicted it.
Unlike the GFS model predictions which are free to the public and available on many websites, the European Model charges for much of its products. If you would like to explore the output of the European Model, the Weather Underground has an application on their website called wundermap. It can be viewed at www.wunderground.com/wundermap/
Apply for a monthly discount through CARE or FERA. CARE and FERA are PG&E discount programs that help eligible customers pay their energy bills. Over 1.4 million customers are receiving a bill discount through these two programs. To lean more, please visit www.pge.com.