John Lindsey: Rainy season on the dry side, but there's still hope

The 2019/20 rainfall season which runs from July 1 through June 30 is on track to be below normal as a mostly dry January leads into parched February, historically, the wettest period of the year.
So far, 5.59 inches of rain has been recorded at the Santa Ynez Airport, while the Santa Maria Public Airport reported 5.10 inches or 85 percent of average.
With that said, March can produce tremendous amounts of rain. That “Miracle March of 1991” followed five years of below-normal rainfall throughout our state. California’s lakes and massive reservoirs were nearly empty.
A low-pressure block over Hudson Bay in northeastern Canada dissolved, and the high-pressure ridge over California shifted, allowing the storm track to move over the state.
The skies opened in March and a pair of storms dropped more than 2 inches of rain during the first week, more rain than almost anyone could hope for. Creeks that were bone-dry at the end of February started flowing again.
The storms kept marching through northern Santa Barbara County, and by mid-March the hills finally turned green and California poppies began to bloom.
On March 18 and 19, a series of storms swooped down from Alaska and produced up to 10 inches of snow on the Santa Ynez Mountains and 3 to 5 inches of rain in the coastal valleys. In fact, Santa Maria recorded 4.74 inches of rain over that period.
Paul Deis, a chief engineer with the D&P Mountain Railroad, told me a Southern Pacific freight train derailed at 4:35 a.m. March 19 because the tracks had washed out near Vandenberg Air Force Base.
Remarkably, no one was injured as the lead locomotive with its crew made it across the washed-out section of track, but the other two locomotives did not. In a remarkable twist of fate, the Amtrak Coast Starlight passenger train was heading north from Santa Barbara. If the freight train had not derailed, the passenger train might have hit the washed-out section of track, resulting in a great loss of life.
The nearly 13 inches of rain recorded in March 1991 was more rain than fell during the rain seasons of 1989 and 1990 and ended the five-year drought.
An article by Larry Mauter said Rachel Parker, who lived near Morro Creek, was probably the one who coined the phrase “miracle rains” as she watched her steer munch grass growing with the late late season storms.
Her bovine had been subsisting on a flake of hay a day. To put that into perspective for you nonranching types, bales of hay naturally separate into layers called “flakes,” although their thickness may vary.
Depending on the type of hay, water content and other factors, a flake usually weighs about 2 to 3 pounds but could range as high as 5 pounds. The number of flakes beef cattle need per day varies depending upon an individual animal’s weight as well as how much water and salt and what other food sources are available. But some experienced ranchers say if there’s no grass for grazing, a 1,100-pound steer would need about 22 pounds of hay per day, or anywhere from 4½ to 11 flakes.
