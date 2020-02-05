John Lindsey: Rainy season on the dry side, but there's still hope

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Paul Deis, a chief engineer with the D&P Mountain Railroad, told me a Southern Pacific freight train derailed at 4:35 a.m. March 19 because the tracks had washed out near Vandenberg Air Force Base.

Remarkably, no one was injured as the lead locomotive with its crew made it across the washed-out section of track, but the other two locomotives did not. In a remarkable twist of fate, the Amtrak Coast Starlight passenger train was heading north from Santa Barbara. If the freight train had not derailed, the passenger train might have hit the washed-out section of track, resulting in a great loss of life.

The nearly 13 inches of rain recorded in March 1991 was more rain than fell during the rain seasons of 1989 and 1990 and ended the five-year drought.

An article by Larry Mauter said Rachel Parker, who lived near Morro Creek, was probably the one who coined the phrase “miracle rains” as she watched her steer munch grass growing with the late late season storms.

Her bovine had been subsisting on a flake of hay a day. To put that into perspective for you nonranching types, bales of hay naturally separate into layers called “flakes,” although their thickness may vary.