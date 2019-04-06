The long-range models and charts are no longer indicating any significant storms on the horizon through the end of April, which is not uncommon as the rain season, which runs from July 1 through June 30, starts to wind down.
Typically, the month of April receives roughly a third of the characteristic rainfall amounts of March, while the month of May only collects about one-tenth of March’s averages.
It’s rare to receive rain in June, but it does happen from time to time.
However, with that said, I’m always leery about predicting the end of the wet season, as the Central Coast has experienced some of its most severe storms during the months of April and May, and here’s why:
Almost like clockwork, the Eastern Pacific high off the California coast strengthens in spring.
That condition frequently weakens cold fronts as they head down the California coastline, which diminishes the strength of the prefrontal or southerly winds but tends to increase the postfrontal or northwesterly winds.
The northwesterly winds of spring are further enhanced by the higher amount of sunlight as the days grow longer.
Let me explain: As the days grow longer, the air in the inland valleys naturally warms. As the valley’s surface air heats, it expands and rises like a hot air balloon. That condition, in turn, produces lower pressure at the Earth’s surface.
Meteorologists refer to that as a “thermal low.”
Nature never likes anything out of balance and, consequently, the higher air pressure out over the ocean forces air inland to fill the void left by the thermal low.
As if on cue, moderate gale-force to fresh gale-force, 32 to 46 mph northwesterly winds, with gusts to 55 mph, are forecast along the coastline this Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
Partially counteracting the forces that weaken cold fronts in spring is the growing amount of sunlight that heats the Earth’s surface, which in turn warms the surface air and causes it to rise into the atmosphere.
That convection circulation can severely destabilize the atmosphere as the relatively warm air slams into the cold air above, which can produce a tempest.
Here are some examples of late-season storms:
• On April 2, 2014, in the middle of the night, the Doppler weather radar at Vandenberg Air Force Base indicated a thick red line of severe weather over Cayucos moving southeast through the Chorro Valley toward San Luis Obispo.
Later that morning, I received photographs and emails from numerous residents in Cayucos documenting hailstones 1-inch in diameter.
That band of thunderstorms may have produced a weak tornado at Camp San Luis.
• On April 7, 1926, a storm from the Pacific moved through the Los Osos Valley and produced lightning that struck large oil tanks along Tank Farm Road in San Luis Obispo.
Altogether, more than 5 million gallons of oil burned over five days, and burning oil made it to Avila Beach by way of San Luis Obispo Creek.
Intense heat from the fires produced hundreds of fire whirls — many of them showing characteristics of actual tornadoes.
• On May 5, 1998, a tornado struck San Luis Obispo.
At the time, I was living on the corner of Kentucky and Fredericks streets in the neighborhood near Cal Poly, where it touched down.
At first, I thought it was a fast-moving train on the tracks alongside California Boulevard. However, my anemometer — a device to measure wind force — was fluctuating from 60 to 70 mph.
Tree branches were breaking, and then I saw debris rotating in a counterclockwise direction, clear evidence that a tornado was occurring.
Later that day, the National Weather Service came out to the site and confirmed that a low-level tornado had indeed occurred.
• On May 21, 2006, a cold front stalled over our area and produced nearly 3 inches of rain at the Diablo Canyon Ocean Lab, the highest amount of precipitation for a single day in May.
Now the good news: If we don’t receive any more precipitation this season, most locations will finish the rain season with above-normal averages, ending between 110 and 130 percent of typical.
Rocky Butte receives around 40 inches each year, but as of Saturday it had recorded 49 inches.
Cal Poly — home of climatology for San Luis Obispo — is over 28 inches; the annual average for that station is 22 inches.
The Paso Robles Airport is at 15 inches but usually gets 12.5 inches. Much like the Paso Robles Airport, the Santa Maria Airport receives about 13 inches each rain season, but so far it has seen 14.5 inches of rain.
All this rain has raised lake and reservoir totals throughout the Central Coast.
Lake Nacimiento went from 17 percent of capacity as of January to 87 percent of capacity as of Friday. Lake San Antonio is at 40 percent.
According to data from SLOCountyWater.org, here are the other San Luis Obispo County lake and reservoir percent-of-capacity figures: Lopez Lake is at 59 percent, Salinas Reservoir near Santa Margarita is at 100 percent, and Whale Rock Reservoir near Cayucos is 89 percent.
In Santa Barbara County, Gibraltar Reservoir is releasing water into the Santa Ynez River, which flows into Cachuma Lake.
In January, Cachuma was at 31 percent of its capacity but had risen to 79 percent as of Saturday.
Even Twitchell Reservoir, which was mostly dry at the beginning of February, is now reporting 26 percent of its capacity.
