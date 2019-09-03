“Away out here they’ve got a name for rain and wind and fire. The rain is Tess, the fire's Joe, and they call the wind Maria. Maria blows the stars around and sets the clouds a-flyin’. — From the Lerner and Loewe Broadway musical “Paint Your Wagon.”
In last week’s weather column, I asked if Los Angeles has the Santa Anas, San Luis Obispo County the Santa Lucia’s, southern Santa Barbara County the sundowners, and the gold miners in “Paint Your Wagon” have the marias, why hasn’t someone given a special name for the northern Santa Barbara County downslope winds?
As far as I can tell, there’s really no reason we can’t name our local version of these katabatic winds. Since last Thursday’s column, the name suggestions and recommendations have rolled in.
A few readers suggested Santa Ana winds, because that is probably the most widely used name now.
Many readers liked San Raphael, or the Sierra Madre winds. “My name is Tim Matthews and I am a retired PG&E lineman with 34 years of service out of the Buellton Service Center. I have lived in the Santa Ynez Valley since 1976 and have seen and worked in a lot of inclement weather over the years. I have witnessed the downslope winds many times. These winds blow down the San Rafael Range, probably after blowing over the Sierra Madre Range. So, I think we could call them by either name, although the San Raphael's would be closer to home.”
A reader commented on the effects these downslope winds have on human behavior. “These winds are often associated with illnesses ranging from migraines to psychosis. A study by the Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität München found that suicide and accidents increased by 10 percent during föhn winds in Central Europe. Special consideration is given to people accused of murder and other crimes of passion committed during föhn winds, since ‘everybody knew’ that people get a little crazy at such times.
I have been often told that “The terms ‘onshore’ and ‘offshore’ as applied to winds are confusing in two ways: the terms are vague and fuzzy in themselves (offshore sounds like it could be inland) and especially so since those terms don’t define the perspective from which the winds are considered — are we talking the direction the winds are blowing from or blowing to? Calling the winds easterlies when we are used to prevailing westerly winds would solve both problems.”
Some readers liked canyon winds, like the Tepusquest Canyon winds.
Others came up with some other interesting Spanish names such as calidos (Spanish form of warm, or “calientes”) or del estes (of the east). Calientes, because it sure is usually hot usually when they blow! Other names suggestions were diablos, Chumash, condor, and fog-stopper.
Here’s your chance for some local meteorological immortality. If you have a suggestion or would like to vote for your favorite, please write me an email at pgeweather@pge.com.