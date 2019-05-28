“May gray,” “June gloom,” “no-sky July” and “Fogust” are some of the terms to describe persistent overcast, mist/drizzle or “mizzle” a term used in England or foggy conditions along the beaches of the Central Coast. The clouds resemble a whitish-gray ruffled blanket that covers the coastal regions, insulating the shoreline from the afternoon and evening heat and blue sky of the inland valleys.
And compared to last year, the coast may become more overcast this season and here is why.
Last year, seawater temperature along the Pecho Coast — the coastal stretch between Point San Luis Lighthouse and Point Buchon just south of Montaña de Oro State Park — were some of the warmest on record. Numerous Coastal Data Information Program (CDIP) waverider buoys in the Southern California Bight smashed their all-time seawater temperature records.
The Scripps Nearshore reached 81.3 degrees, breaking the old record 80.4 degrees set during the very strong El Niño event of 2015. The Torrey Pines waverider buoy also hit 81.3, while the Mission Bay buoy reported 79.9.
Farther north, Camp Pendleton reached 79.2, and both the Long Beach Channel and San Pedro waverider buoys reported 78.4, all record-breaking temperatures for these stations. Honestly, I never thought I would ever see temperatures like these along the California coast.
Warm coastal waters don’t create the conditions for fog. That takes the colder seawater we are experiencing this year.
The conditions start with the relentless gale-force northwesterly (onshore) winds we often get in the spring with gusts of more than 50 mph. These winds produce heavy upwelling along the coast, bringing cold, subsurface water to the surface along the immediate shoreline.
As you head farther out to sea, the surface water becomes warmer.
When the northwesterly winds relax, like last week, milder winds transport the relatively warm air from farther out to sea across the much colder water along our immediate coastline.
The overlying air then becomes chilled and drops to its dew-point temperature, producing a wall of gray. If the seawater is warm like last year, the overlying air may not cool enough to reach its dew-point temperature and will not condense into clouds. In other words, the warmer seawater usually contributes to less fog along the shoreline.
Fog is made up of tiny water droplets suspended in the air column only about twenty-five-thousandths of an inch in diameter. There may be thousands of droplets in 1 cubic inch of air. Depending upon atmospheric conditions (pressure, temperature and relative humidity), a cubic mile of fog may hold millions of gallons of water.
If the onshore winds are between gentle to fresh (8 to 24 mph) levels, the mist from the Pacific can sweep in like a ghostly blanket moving through the trees. Tiny fog droplets stick to the leaves or pine needles where they clump together and form large drops that fall to the ground. When the conditions are right, you can often see wet streets and sidewalks under the pine trees and in our coastal communities during the summer.
According to the California Highway Patrol, here are some tips for driving in foggy conditions:
▪ Drive with lights on low beam. High beams will reflect off the fog, creating a “white wall” effect.
▪ Reduce your speed, and watch your speedometer. Fog creates a visual illusion of slow motion when you might actually be speeding.
▪ Avoid crossing traffic lanes.
▪ Travel with the driver’s window partially open. Listen for traffic.
▪ Watch for CHP pace cars to guide you.
▪ If your car is disabled or you can’t continue, pull well onto the shoulder and turn off lights. Move away from your vehicle. Consider postponing your trip until the fog lifts.