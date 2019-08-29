Throughout the world, downslope winds have been given different names. Along the Rocky Mountains, these down-slope winds are known as Chinook — literally meaning “snow-eater” — winds. In Japan, they are called the Oroshi. Around the Adriatic Sea, they are referred to as the Bora winds.
In Southern California, these downslope winds are called the Santa Anas. These famous winds may have gotten their name from the Santa Ana Mountains. However, some Southern Californians believe that the traditional name is Santanas. That name was occasionally used in early reports. In Northern California, these downslope winds are called diablo winds. Even relatively small geographic areas will have their own unique name for these winds.
For example, in Santa Barbara, they’re referred to as “sundowners.” “The Barber” winds blow over the town of Greymouth in New Zealand.
Like a semi-truck rolling down the Cuesta Grade, air from the higher elevations of the Santa Lucia Mountains will flow downward along the mountain slopes toward the Pacific Ocean, pulled by the never-ending force of gravity. These downslope winds are called Santa Lucia winds in San Luis Obispo County.
These downslope winds are lovingly described by surfers as offshore winds and are technically called katabatic wind, from the Greek word katabatikos, which means “going downhill.”
As the air mass descends the side of the mountain range, it warms at the rate of about 5.5 degrees Fahrenheit per 1,000 feet of descent. Meteorologists refer to this rate of warming as the dry adiabatic lapse rate. If the air is warm at the top of the mountain range, it can be sizzling hot and bone dry by the time it reaches the valleys below.
You see, as the air molecules descend into the higher atmospheric pressure close to Earth’s surface, they gain kinetic energy as they compress inward. If you’ve ever filled up a bicycle tire or especially a scuba tank, you’ve probably noticed them getting warmer as the pressure increased. This is also referred to as compressional heating.
When a high-pressure system moves over the Great Basin — the space between the Sierra Nevada range to the west and the Rocky Mountains to the east, strong northeasterly (offshore) winds can develop throughout northern Santa Barbara County. Historically, these downslope winds can often create the warmest weather of the year.
Decades of wind data recorded at the Diablo Canyon meteorological tower indicates that northeasterly winds blow about 12 percent of the time throughout the year, but during the late summer and fall this percentage can increase to more than 20 percent.
Autumn is often the warmest season along our beaches because of the greater occurrence of northeasterly (offshore) winds.
All this leads to an interesting question: Why doesn’t northern Santa Barbara County have its own unique name for these downslope winds? Perhaps it’s finally time to name these northeasterly winds that blow through Santa Maria, Santa Ynez and Lompoc.
