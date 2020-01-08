John Lindsey: Clouds' many shapes, sizes, make them hard to classify

• High level clouds are classified as cirrus, cirrostratus and cirrocumulus and form at altitudes from 16,000 to 43,000 feet at our latitude. They are primarily composed of ice crystals and can appear in a luminescent array of colors.

• Middle clouds are classified as altostratus and altocumulus, which form at altitudes from 6,500 to 23,000 feet. They are primarily composed of water droplets. However, they can also be composed of ice crystals.

• Low clouds are classified as stratus, stratus cumulus and nimbostratus, which form from just above the surface of the ground to 6,500 feet of altitude. When on the surface, they are called fog. If the temperatures are cold enough, these clouds may also contain ice particles or snow.

• And last but not least, clouds with vertical development are cumulus and cumulonimbus. As the air rises thousands of feet into the sky, it cools and releases tremendous amounts of latent heat. This condition keeps the air rising inside the cloud and can trigger thunderstorms. These convective storms can contain areas of organized rotation a few miles up in the atmosphere. If the conditions are right, these thunderstorms can spin out tornadoes. These types of clouds can on rare occurrences burst into the stratosphere!