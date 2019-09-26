Mark Twain once said, “Everyone talks about the weather, but no one does anything about it.” If he were writing today, his famous quote would probably have to be altered.
You see, for more than half a century, the Santa Barbara County Water Agency has been seeding clouds to coax more rainfall from the sky and increase runoff to Lake Cachuma.
Numerous studies have shown that cloud seeding can increase rainfall between 5 to 25 percent. Locally, it’s been estimated that it increases precipitation by between 9 and 17 percent in the Lake Cachuma watershed, according to Santa Barbara County Water Agency.
In August of this year, San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to follow Santa Barbara County’s lead and approve a cloud-seeding program of their own for the Lopez Lake watershed.
If a storm is brewing and conditions are correct, aircraft with silver iodine flares could start flying as soon as January over the mountains that surround Lake Lopez and hopefully increase rainfall. Santa Barbara County primarily uses land-based stations on mountaintops.
So, how does cloud seeding work?
Unfortunately, you just can’t go out and seed clear skies; you must have the right atmospheric conditions with plenty of clouds that are near or already precipitating.
Clouds form from the condensation of invisible water vapor on nuclei from dust, pollen, salt from ocean spray, even sulfite particles from phytoplankton in the oceans. Cloud seeding increases the number of these available nuclei. Raindrops or ice crystals might not form without these added nuclei.
Cloud seeding was used in the Vietnam War. The Department of Defense seeded clouds to extend the monsoon season along the Ho Chi Minh Trail during Operation Popeye (1967-1972). The goal of the program was to deny the use of this major supply route by flooding it. The continuous rainfall slowed the truck traffic and was considered relatively successful. The U.S. Air Force 54th Weather Reconnaissance Squadron carried out most of the cloud seeding operation to “make mud, not war.”
About this time, it was rumored that cloud-seeded activities contributed to the heavy rains over the Woodstock Festival in upstate New York. More than half a million concert attendees joined in chants of “No more rain!” during a performance.
Today, most cloud-seeding operations inject silver iodide into clouds either from aircraft or land-based stations on mountaintops where updrafts carry the silver iodide into passing clouds.
Effective cloud seeding is only possible in the presence of clouds that are capable of producing rain. The silver iodide is very hydroscopic, and water vapor immediately condenses on these microscopic seeds as ice crystals. The crystals grow larger and larger until they become large enough to overcome the forces of “uplift” in the cloud and fall as rain, snow or hail.
Environmental studies have shown that accumulated silver iodide concentrations are less than 100 times below natural background concentrations in cloud-seeding areas. The average cost of water produced by cloud seeding is less than $150 per acre foot. By comparison, the cost of desalinated seawater can range between $1,000 and $2,000 per acre-foot.
