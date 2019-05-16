A cold front passed through the Central Coast early this morning with gusty southerly winds and rain.
So far, Rocky Butte in San Luis Obispo County has recorded the most rain at 1.65 inches. The Prefumo Canyon Crest Inn on top of the Irish Hills has seen 1.23 inches, while SLOWeather.com in western San Luis Obispo reported 1.12 inches.
Here's a look at the 24-hour rainfall totals:
Arroyo Grande (SLOCountyWater.org) ............ 0.36"
Arroyo Grande, South Halcyon Road.............. 0.36"
Avila, San Luis Bay Estates at Jeanette's ..... 0.42"
Avila Valley (PG&E Energy Education Center).... 0.55"
Branch Elementary School, Huasna Arroyo Grande. 0.34"
Cal Poly ...................................... 0.57"
Cambria, (SLOCountyWater.org) ................. 0.98"
Camp San Luis (SLOCountyWater.org) ............ 0.67"
Cayucos at Bill Coy's Place ................... 0.75"
Creston at Humbug Vineyards ................... 0.11"
Davis Peak (SLOCountyWater.org)................ 0.91"
Diablo Canyon ................................. 0.50"
Grover Beach, Exploration Station ............. 0.30"
Guadalupe Nipomo Dunes ........................ 0.32"
Hi Mountain, Condor Lookout ................... 0.47"
Islay Hill .................................... 0.60"
Lompoc Airport (NOAA NWS) ..................... 0.33"
Lopez Dam (SLOCountyWater.org) ................ 0.58"
Lopez Recreation Area (SLOCountyWater.org) .... 0.51"
Lopez Lake Ranger Station ..................... 0.60"
Los Osos (SLOCountyWater.org) ................. 0.51"
Mission College Prep .......................... 0.65"
Morro Bay at North Cloisters, at Dawn's........ 0.78"
Morro Bay Yacht Club .......................... 0.23"
Nipomo, Clamshell Mtn at Terry's .............. 0.78
Nipomo East (SLOCountyWater.org) ............ 0.55"
Nipomo South (SLOCountyWater.org) ............ 0.51"
Oceano (SLOCountyWater.org) ................. 0.32"
Paso Robles Airport (NOAA NWS) ................ 0.20"
Pismo Beach, City of Pismo Beach .............. 0.41"
Prefumo Crest Inn, SLO ........................ 1.24"
Rocky Butte (SLOCountyWater.org) .............. 1.65"
Salinas Dam (SLOCountyWater.org) .............. 0.47"
Santa Maria Public Airport (NOAA NWS) ......... 0.19"
Santa Margarita (SLOCountyWater.org) .......... 0.32"
Santa Margarita Fire Dept...................... 0.29"
Santa Ynez Airport (NOAA NWS) ................. 0.23"
San Luis Obispo County Airport (NOAA NWS) ..... 0.45"
San Luis Obispo Farm Bureau ................... 0.11"
See Canyon at Creekside Farms ................. 0.49"
Shandon (SLOCountyWater.org) .................. 0.12"
Shell Beach Rain at Effie's place ............. 0.41"
Sunset Palisades HOA at Marv & Pet's .......... 0.42"
SLOWeather.com ................................ 1.12"
Tepusquet at Renee's place .................... 0.75"
Vandenberg Air Force Base ..................... 0.43"
Strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) northwesterly winds and scattered rain showers will continue through this afternoon, ending tonight. Today's high temperatures will only reach the low to mid-60s throughout the Central Coast.
Strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) northwesterly winds and partly cloudy skies are forecast on Friday through Saturday afternoon.
Another low-pressure system and associated cold front is forecast to produce moderate to fresh (13 to 24 mph) southerly winds and rain on Saturday night into Sunday morning. This afternoon's model runs are indicating convective rain showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms will develop Sunday afternoon and night.
Total rainfall amounts with this system should range between 0.50 and 1.25 inches. Snow levels with this system will drop to 5,000 feet.
In this storm's wake, strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) northwesterly winds and partly cloudy skies are forecast on Monday.
A trough of low pressure along the California Coastline will continue to produce unseasonably cool and a wet weather pattern starting on Tuesday through most of next week as additional low-pressure impulses move through the Central Coast.