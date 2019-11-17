The story of Nipomo pioneer Capt. William Goodwin Dana was brought to life Saturday morning by one of his great-great-grandsons.
Dana was born in Cambridge, Massachusetts, in 1797. He lost his father by age 2, his stepfather at 4 and his mother at 9. He then became a navigator and captained his own ship, the Waverly, throughout the Pacific.
Dana became a citizen of Mexico — and even went by Guillermo Dana — and spent a spell in Santa Barbara. There he was chosen to serve as an alcalde, or mayor, before ultimately settling in what is now present-day Nipomo.
That's where Dana became a Central Coast pioneer, and his estate still stands as a Central Coast landmark.
Speaking inside the Santa Maria Public Library's Shepard Hall, Joe Dana, the great-great-grandson of Capt. Dana, presented the historic account of the captain's journey.
Joe Dana, an administrator with the Oructt Union School District, researched his great-great-grandfather's journey from Massachusetts to Nipomo while studying history at Berkeley in the mid-1980s.
Dana eventually wrote and published a book detailing his ancestor's legacy. On Saturday, Dana related his great-great-grandfather's account to a packed room inside Santa Maria's library, speaking to a crowd of about 120 people.
Dana recounted how William Goodwin Dana came to the area after he was awarded one of the largest-ever Mexican land grants on April 6, 1837.
The award was estimated to be around 60,000 to 70,000 acres of land, although it's officially listed at 37,888.
"His first choice was Ojai, but he was rejected" after applying for a land grant, Dana said. "His second choice was Rancho Corral de la Piedra, which is just south of what is now the San Luis Obispo Airport.
"Finally, he submitted an application for Nipomo, and he did a sketch of the land and submitted that. He was granted the land."
Dana said his great-great-grandfather was given "10 leagues of land" that covered the area from the Santa Maria River on the south to Los Berros Creek on the north, from the dunes on the west to the Temattate Ridge on the east.
"That's how our family ended up there," Joe Dana said. "He built a home and had a few adobe dwellings that didn't work out. But he ultimately found a nice hill and set down a rock foundation and built a one-story adobe home for his family."
William Goodwin Dana founded Rancho Nipomo and designed the adobe house that was eventually built by Chumash employees.
The estate began as a one-story house with four rooms and eventually expanded to two stories and 14 rooms.
Dana ran an extensive business in Nipomo, dealing in cattle and the hide and tallow trade during the prosperous Gold Rush.
The Dana estate eventually fell into disrepair after the captain died in 1858. The house has since been restored and preserved after the formation of the nonprofit Dana Adobe Nipomo Amigos in 1999.
Today, the Dana Cultural Center welcomes visitors seven days a week.
Although the Dana family were pioneers on the Central Coast, Joe Dana implores area residents to discover and share their own family's legacy.
"I'm lucky to have this guy that's historic and all that, but the Dana family story is no better than any other family's story," Dana said. "You all have stories. Every single person in this room, you all have a family story.
"I'm of the opinion that these days we aren't doing enough to talk about our family stories," he continued. "I just don't think we're doing enough of that.
"I want to issue a call of action to celebrate family, talk about your family. Have family reunions and talk about your family with the younger generation."
Bob Kump, who serves as a docent at the Dana Adobe, attended the talk. He has lived in Nipomo for 42 years and has grown quite an interest in learning about the area and its people.
"The more people you get to know, the more incentive you have to learn about your own life, your own history," Kump said. "I think about my father and how I had no incentive to find out about his life. I want to leave something behind for my kids to have some idea of what I did in my life."
Saturday's presentation was part of the Heart of the Valley series of talks that came together through a partnership with Central Coast historian Shirley Contreras and the Santa Maria Public Library.