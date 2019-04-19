Multiple employment-related events, including a job fair, are planned in Lompoc over the coming days as part of Santa Barbara County’s “Workforce Week, Lompoc Valley 2019 Initiative.”
The initiative is coordinated by the Santa Barbara County Workforce Development Board, in collaboration with local youth and city leaders, government agencies, private organizations and local businesses. The activities will include a “Get Job-Ready” workshop on Tuesday, April 23; a Lompoc Valley Job and Resource Fair on Wednesday, April 24; and a Young Adult Job Summit on Saturday, April 27.
Details on each event, according to the Workforce Development Board:
- The “Get Job-Ready” workshop will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center, 1120 W. Ocean Ave. It is being held in preparation for the job fair and aims to help job seekers of all ages create a 30-second “elevator pitch.” Registration is available at https://2019lompocjobfair.eventbrite.com.
- The Lompoc Valley Job and Resource Fair is scheduled for 1:30 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, also at the Dick DeWees Center. Exhibitors and job seekers are encouraged to register at https://2019lompocjobfair.eventbrite.com.
- The third annual Young Adult Jobs Summit is slated for 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the Lompoc Boys and Girls Club, 1025 W. Ocean Ave. The summit, formerly known as the Youth Summit, is youth-created and led. The theme of this year’s event is "Unlocking Unlimited Possibilities" and it will include an employer panel with a keynote address presented by youth speaker and motivator Edward DeJesus. Youth and parents are encouraged to register at https://lompocjobssummit.eventbrite.com.
The Jobs Summit planning committee consists of the Workforce Development Board, along with the Lompoc Family YMCA, Pathpoint, Lompoc Boys and Girls Club, Goodwill Industries, Santa Barbara County Education Office, city of Lompoc Parks and Recreation Division, as well as support from the Lompoc Unified School District.
The Lompoc Job Fair planning committee includes the Workforce Development Board in partnership with the Workforce Resource Centers, County of Santa Barbara Department of Social Services, County Office of Education, city of Lompoc Parks and Recreation Division, Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce, Goodwill Industries, Excel Personnel Services and PathPoint, among others.