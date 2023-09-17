There’s something to be said for the time when a family could afford to have a stay-at-home mom. Generations of volunteers came from those parents who dedicated their time to home and family, then branched out to volunteer in the community as they followed their children’s interests, activities and needs.

Case in point: JoAnn Taylor, the 2023 Santa Ynez Valley Foundation Volunteer of the Year for Health/Human Services.

“JoAnn is a very nice, kind person and wonderful friend. If you need something, she’s always there. If someone gets sick, she brings over a meal. She’s just that kind of person,” said valley resident Marilyn Coyle.

