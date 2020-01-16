Joan Jamieson removed from Board of Architectural Review during raucous Solvang council meeting

Jamieson said she asked Wullbrandt who had provided the e-mail to him, but that he had refused to tell her and instead told her a whistleblower had provided it.

“There’s probably not a whistleblower,” she told the council, while insinuating the city was using a current systems auditing process to access such information. The e-mail, however, was sent not from a city e-mail account, but a personal account she said she had set up outside the city’s system.

Laird and Waite both expressed frustration with the matter being brought into the public forum.

Mayor Ryan Toussaint, who initially requested that the issue be placed on the agenda, defended his decision by citing interactions that were forced behind closed doors by a previous city attorney and previous city manager.

“Very clearly, going into a closed session to avoid revealing embarrassing things to the public is one of the reasons there is a Brown Act,” Wullbrandt said.

Toussaint went on to note additional actions by Jamieson which he believed were Brown Act violations, including “what appears to be a secret meeting at the Dolphin Club of the SCVB” just as the city was trying to recover public assets that had gone missing following the city’s termination of its contract with that public agency.