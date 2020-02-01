Joan Hartmann's Board of Supervisors re-election campaign heads into the home stretch

She continues that work as a supervisor.

“I’ve tackled moving to renewable energy, the Gaviota Coast Plan, supported local park improvements, promoted a County Park Pass fee reduction for our veterans, supported the local libraries, worked to increase open space, and every day I address constituent concerns,” said Hartmann.

“People don’t realize that although we only meet [as a board] on Tuesdays, being a supervisor is more than a full-time job," she continued.

"We all serve on at least 10 committees and we have committee meetings, local office hours throughout the county and attend numerous community events."

The office is nonpartisan, so candidates' party affiliations are not listed on the ballot.

“Still, many of us are endorsed by parties, and the parties will work for us in our election campaigns,” Hartmann said. “I’m a proud Democrat. My [main] opponent, Bruce Porter, won’t say it, but he’s a Republican. He has all that Republican money, but we have the people.”

Three years into her first term, Hartmann also has an official record upon which to run.