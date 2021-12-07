Food trucks including Lido's, Fanny's Fabulous Funnel Cakes and The Shift awaited attendees, offering kettle corn, burgers and other festival treats, during the 2020 Festival of Lights and Jingle Mingle Holiday Market.
The third annual Jingle Mingle Holiday Market is returning to the Santa Maria Fairpark this weekend with over 50 vendors ready to meet the needs of the city's holiday shoppers.
Last year's market took place outdoors in conjunction with the drive-through lights display event, Festival of Lights, also at the Fairpark. However, the festival is not being held this year due to staffing issues, according to Fairpark spokeswoman Rebecca Barks.
From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, residents can shop at booths hosted by artisans, crafters as well as local businesses, with more than double the amount of vendors as last year.
This year's market will be similar to its first iteration in 2019 as it returns indoors to the Park Plaza building, according to Santa Maria Fairpark Foundation President Katy Dockstader.
"The majority of the vendors are handmade artisans of all kinds with a sprinkling of your favorite direct sales businesses you can count on," Dockstader said. "I expect a great turnout."
