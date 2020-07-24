Jeremy Ball, host of 'Good Morning Lompoc,' becomes first challenger for City Council seat

A familiar face has emerged as the first challenger to seek a seat on the Lompoc City Council in this year’s general election.

Jeremy Ball, the chair of the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce’s board of directors and co-creator of the “Good Morning Lompoc” web show that has grown in popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic, filed paperwork Friday with the Lompoc City Clerk’s office to run for the District 4 City Council seat in the Nov. 3 election.

Ball became the first challenger to enter this year’s City Council races, with the filing deadline set for Aug. 7. He will be vying for the seat currently held by Councilman Jim Mosby. District 4 encompasses most of the southwestern portion of the city.

Ball, who will turn 41 in October, said he’s looking to bring a more collaborative and inviting approach to the dais.

“I don’t feel that anyone in leadership in Lompoc has any ill intent, but I definitely have disagreements with the approaches that have been taken over the last few years,” he said.

“I feel that the No. 1 job of a person in leadership is to be an ambassador for the place they’re representing,” he added. “That means shouting about all of the good things we have happening [and] encouraging our community to continue to connect the dots with each other. So for me, I think there’s an opportunity to establish a little bit more of a vision and to remind our town that we are very strong and our best resource is the humans we have here. When we put our minds together, we can actually do really great things.”