As Santa Maria moves forward with its multiyear plan to create a city more rich in public art, there are a lot of projects on the horizon or in the works.

Among them, a Japanese cultural center to be built near Betteravia and Bradley roads. The center will highlight the contributions of Japanese-Americans to local agriculture, and serve as a community center with space for activities, said Dennis Smitherman, the city’s recreation services manager.

Santa Maria will also soon see a transformation in the park area across the street from the Veterans Memorial Building off Tunnell Street. It will be more pedestrian friendly and laden with amenities and improved landscaping.

