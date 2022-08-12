As Santa Maria moves forward with its multiyear plan to create a city more rich in public art, there are a lot of projects on the horizon or in the works.
Among them, a Japanese cultural center to be built near Betteravia and Bradley roads. The center will highlight the contributions of Japanese-Americans to local agriculture, and serve as a community center with space for activities, said Dennis Smitherman, the city’s recreation services manager.
Santa Maria will also soon see a transformation in the park area across the street from the Veterans Memorial Building off Tunnell Street. It will be more pedestrian friendly and laden with amenities and improved landscaping.
Part of the big picture is to make downtown more interesting and more vibrant, Smitherman said. The upgrade of a stretch of land on N. Broadway between Cook and Main streets could see metal banners that would draw attention to the area, some lighting on the bridge connecting Macy's second floor in the Santa Maria Town Center to a structure across the street, and crosswalks that are fun and visually engaging.
The city has been facilitating public art projects at various spots around town for a number of years as well. The results are evident in the murals at highly visible public spaces, mosaics on overpasses, sculptures in front of public buildings, and paintings on utility boxes.
The themes of the art are frequently tied to either Santa Maria’s history or its stature in the world of agriculture.
The most ambitious and dramatic among recent public art projects was the installation last year of “The Valley of Light” at the government center at the corner of Betteravia and Miller Street. There, an array of seven modernistic trees bear leaves that, starting at sundown, light up and continually change color until sunup.
Smitherman said he is excited about the coming projects, such as a mural that is about to appear on the wall of the old library building. Smitherman said the mural will reflect some of Santa Maria’s history. Similarly, Smitherman has a sculpture, soon to be in its new home, under wraps.
Additionally, what was once an unsightly, pothole-ridden parking lot mostly for a thrift store, is being reimagined as Chapel St. Plaza between Broadway and Pine streets. There will be a small stage, three grassy knolls for lounging on the turf, and a paved area for food truck round-ups or wine tasting.
Other examples of existing public art include the Social Services Building in the government center on Centerpointe Parkway, which boasts a giant, colorful mural designed by a Los Angeles artist with a national reputation. It was completed in 1989 and recently refurbished.
“There is no shortage of projects,” Smitherman said, “and no shortage of talented artists in the area.”