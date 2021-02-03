I spent childhood summers on Long Island Sound, where seafood was a part of my family’s daily diet. In low tide, the clams, Ipswich and cherrystone, surrendered themselves. The local fishermen filled our buckets with lobsters too small to market. We peeled mussels off the rocks and used them for bait to catch fish from bamboo rods.

Years later at a restaurant in New York City, my date suggested that I order the moules-frites. I was stunned that mussels were considered a culinary classic, that people were paying good money for a shellfish that I once used as bait.

Collecting a few mussels on a rocky beach is not like farming mussels to satisfy shellfish-loving consumers. In fact, it’s a difficult and dangerous job that requires a unique skill set.

When I heard about Santa Barbara Mariculture, an offshore shellfish farm that specializes in growing mussels on 72 acres of leased nutrient-rich waters in the Santa Barbara Channel off Hope Ranch, meeting owner/farmer Bernard Friedman was a must.

This is a man who takes his mussels seriously. It’s not that he loves eating mussels but that he found a niche in farming them. Even with the challenges that go with any farming venture, he is passionate about what he’s doing or, to quote, he wouldn’t be doing it.

Growing up in West Palm Beach, Florida, with an early interest in farming and a love for surfing and the sea, Bernard didn’t simply dive into mussel farming. He put a lot of thought and study into it, including coursework in marine ecology at UC Santa Cruz under the tutelage of some of California’s most esteemed biologists, an associate of science degree at Santa Barbara City College, scientific diving training and a commercial diving certificate, and a master’s degree in fisheries management from the University of Ireland.

Bernard’s impressive list of credits led to a job with Dr. Bob Meek, founder of Ecomar Marine Consulting. Dr. Meek, a legend in his own right, was the first to successfully harvest edible mussels off oil platforms along the Santa Barbara coast, a rare enterprise that saved oil companies money by stripping their platforms of mussels while feeding shellfish lovers all over the country.

“Dr. Meek opened up a whole new world for me,” said Bernard as he swabbed the deck of his boat, aptly named Perseverance. “Bob was my role model. He taught me how to manage a business on the ocean by using my experience rather than throwing money at it.”

After years with Ecomar, Bernard was ready to take Dr. Meek’s work to the next level in farming shellfish on a designated open-ocean farm. The year was 2002 when Bernard started working on his state water bottom lease.

He certainly wasn’t ready for the cost and time-consuming regulatory hoops he’d have to jump through for that lease, the difficulties having much to do with the fact that aquaculture — the breeding, raising and harvesting of seafoods — is relatively new to California.

“I felt stuck in an endless permitting cycle, wondering if I’d ever get through the process and be a fully legitimate shellfish farmer,” Bernard explained. “The agencies don’t really know how to regulate aquaculture business because there is no history. Which comes first — regulation or the farm? The chicken or the egg? The different agencies don’t always talk to one another. One agency gives approval, and the next gives you a really hard time. Trying to get permission from all the agencies at once is a struggle.

“I now have the only state water bottom lease that successfully grows shellfish in the offshore waters of California and the only lease to receive approval from all of California’s regulatory agencies. To get that lease, I took my wife and two children with me to meet with the California Fish and Game Commission. I threatened to quit if not given a permit. It was an emotional appeal. They were killing me, my family and my livelihood. It took five years of begging, but I was finally granted a 15-year lease,” sighed Bernard.

After 18 years as a shellfish farmer, Bernard still feels like a novice without the effective know-how to take what he learned one year and apply it to the next. Ocean farming isn’t a scalable business at this early stage. But that’s not going to intimidate Bernard in the least.

Bernard will continue to seed his mussels on collector ropes in his open-ocean farm. The mussels take about a year to grow. They’re salty, sweet and plump, uniquely “Hope Ranch,” as Bernard would say. He uses a Japanese longline system which sits about 30 feet below the ocean’s surface. The mussels instinctively fasten themselves on the ropes and feed on the microscopic plankton that course through the ocean current. Bernard harvests just enough of his farm-raised mussels to satisfy a single day’s orders. The mussels are then washed on the boat, bagged and returned to the seawater until collected by Bernard’s buyers. “Fresh” is the key word here.

Environmental conditions have changed over the years. Global warming and ocean acidification are apparent. Mediterranean mussel growth has significantly slowed, giving Bernard reason to diversify with the California mussel, a species that’s possibly more adaptable to climatic changes.

Bernard also has a grant from the Department of Energy to farm giant kelp as biofuels, one of the largest sources of renewable energy.

“Open-ocean farming is probably one of the most sustainable ways to farm food on this planet,” said Bernard. “I’m very aware that I operate on public resources, and I’m dedicated to keeping those resources healthy for future generations. We’re just beginning to understand aquaculture. If treated with respect and put in capable hands, it can be an effective tool for lowering our impact on the earth’s resources. I’m in!”

You can find Santa Barbara Mariculture’s mussels at the Santa Barbara Farmers Market on Saturdays and at many specialty markets and restaurants in the area.

