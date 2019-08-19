The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help from the public to locate the rightful home of a “jail bird” that ended up in sheriff’s custody on Monday.
County jail staff in Santa Barbara located a domestic cockatiel inside a fenced secure area near the rear of the Main Jail, the Sheriff’s Office reported Monday afternoon.
“Likely an escapee from its home, the bird somehow found its way into sheriff’s custody,” read a portion of a statement sent out by Lt. Erik Raney. “The bird was hungry and obviously out of place. Staff took in the ‘jail bird’ and provided food and shelter. Staff have fostered the bird, and hope to reunite it with its owner.”
Anyone with information about the bird’s owner is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at info@sbsheriff.org.