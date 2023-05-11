It's prom season in the Santa Maria Valley.
A somewhat unique event kicked off prom season last weekend. The Santa Maria Valley Senior Citizens Club held its Senior Prom, with the theme "Putting on the Ritz," on May 7.
The OASIS Center isn't far behind. It will hold its annual Senior Prom on Friday, May 19, and many area high schools will hold theirs in the coming weeks.
The Santa Maria Valley Senior Citizens Club featured the Riptide Big Band and vocalists Bob Nations and Mitch Latting and was held at the Elwin Mussell Senior Center in Santa Maria.
The event was free and funded by the Community Foundation of San Luis Obispo County.
Local seniors from Santa Maria area high schools attended last weekend's event.
The Riptide Big Band is a 16-piece band with vocals, under the direction of Judy Lindquist. Riptide plays danceable music from the 20s through 70s. For more information about the band visit the website
RiptideBB.com.
The OASIS Senior Center Senior Prom is slated for May 19 from 5-8 p.m. at the Foxenwood Tennis and Swim Club in Orcutt. Single tickets are $40 and $70 for couples. Call the OASIS office for tickets at (805) 937-9750.
Senior Citizens Club hosts “Putting on the Ritz” Senior Prom in Santa Maria Sunday | Photos
