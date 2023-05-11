It's prom season in the Santa Maria Valley.

A somewhat unique event kicked off prom season last weekend. The Santa Maria Valley Senior Citizens Club held its Senior Prom, with the theme "Putting on the Ritz," on May 7.

The OASIS Center isn't far behind. It will hold its annual Senior Prom on Friday, May 19, and many area high schools will hold theirs in the coming weeks.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
0
0
0
0
0